NCC experience gives a glimpse of India’s strengths and diversities: PM Modi

When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti, the PM said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2017 1:12 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NCC cadets and officers at a rally in Delhi. He said the NCC experience offers a glimpse of India’s experience and diversity.

# He concludes his address.

# The PM exhorts youngsters at the rally to download the BHIM app and contribute to a cashless economy. Remember BR Ambedkar, he says.

# Let’s continue the movement towards digital transactions, the PM stresses.

# India and particularly India’s youth are adapting to technology very fast, says the PM

# The role of NCC to further cleanliness has been appreciable: PM

# The PM is talking about the digital revolution and the potential in India to move towards a cash-less economy.

# When I see you, NCC cadets, I feel confident about the future of India. I feel proud of our Yuva Shakti, says PM

# Kings, emperors, rulers, governments don’t make a nation. Citizens, youth, farmers, scholars, scientists, Shramiks, saints make a nation: PM

# The NCC experience offers a glimpse of India, India’s strengths and diversities: PM

# The life of a NCC cadet is beyond the uniform, the parade and the camps. The NCC experience provides a sense of mission: PM Modi

# The PM begins his speech by congratulating NCC cadets and officers.

