PM Modi bats for simultaneous polls, says conducting elections after every 4-6 months is hectic and costly 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his advocacy of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state elections, saying conducting polls after every four to six months was hectic and drained the exchequer.

“Conducting the election after every 4-6 months in different states is very hectic and costly. There needs to be a wider debate on conducting the election at one time throughout the country,” the PM said during an event to mark National Law Day.

Explaining the rationale behind his demand, Modi said Rs 1,100 crore was spent in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and the figure went up to Rs 4,000 crore in 2014. The BJP manifestos for the 2014 general elections promised to “evolve a method of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously”.

Talking about the separation of powers, an issue that has led to a direct confrontation between the government and the Supreme Court, Modi said the three arms – executive, legislatiure and judiciary – cannot interfere in the working of each other by crossing the boundaries set by the Constitution.

“Legislature should have the independence of making laws, the executive should have independence in taking decisions and Supreme Court should have independence of interpreting the Constitution,” the PM said, adding, “To strengthen India, all the constitutional bodies will have to come together and work towards it.”

The PM then went on to highlight the reforms brought about by his government for improving the justice delivery system. Modi said the introduction of justice clocks would help in improving and introducing professional competition in the judiciary.

“The introduction of justice clock in the courts is an innovative idea. It will help in improving and introducing professional competition in the judiciary as well which will help in improving the prevailing conditions,” he said.

In order to tackle the huge backlog of cases in lower courts, the government in January had introduced the system of justice clocks to display the names of three district courts that top the list of disposal of cases.

The PM also said 500 prisons had been connected with courts through video conferencing and asserted there was a change in the attitude of people towards Lok Adalats. “Nearly 18 lakh pre-litigated and 22 lakh pending cases have been cleared by Lok Adalats,” he said.

Speaking on the economic reforms brought about by his government, Modi said Goods and Services Tax (GST) had unified the nation and it was now easier to do business in the country.

“We have taken many small and big decision which were not only accurate but also sensitive. GST has unified the nation and dream of one tax one nation has been made possible. Moreover, with change in ease of living there has been change in ease of doing business in the country as well,” the PM said.

Before signing off, Modi invoked the words of BR Ambedkar, and said the Constitution had the power of uniting the nation in times of war and peace. “Baba Saheb said the Constitution is workable, flexible and has the power to unite the nation in times of war and peace. He also said if a wrong is done, it will not be the fault of constitution but the institution which is making people abide by constitution,” the PM said.

