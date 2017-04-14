BHIM app a tribute to Ambedkar, let’s fulfill his dreams: PM Narendra Modi in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Dalit icon Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Nagpur on the occasion of his birth anniversary even as he sought to give credit for the BHIM app to the visionary Indian leader. Speaking at the DigiDhan mela in Nagpur, PM Modi said, “That day is not far when the poor will say that Digi Dhan is ‘Niji Dhan’.” Remembering the sacrifices made by the people of the country during Independence movement, the Prime Minister also said: “People of India gave their lives so that India attains freedom. Our freedom is the result of the sacrifices they made.”

While emphasising that the BHIM App is impacting several lives across the nation, PM Modi said that the DigiDhan movement is a “Safai Abhiyaan” aimed at fighting the menace of corruption.

This DigiDhan movement is a Safai Abhiyaan. It is to fight the menace of corruption: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/aH4eX5JRkc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 14, 2017

After inaugurating new units of the Koradi thermal power station in Nagpur, PM Modi stressed the importance of renewable energy sector. “One of the sectors towards which we are devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector,” the prime minister said while describing energy sector as a great vitality in the 21st century.

Commenting on the affordable housing, PM Modi said, “Each and every Indian must have his or her own house. And that house must be equipped with electricity, water and other facilities.”

He will later present awards to the mega draw winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the Dalit icon where prayed for a few minutes with folded hands. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present. Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had tweeted on Thursday that he was “extremely honoured” to be visiting Nagpur, on the “very special occasion” of Ambedkar Jayanti.

“We are unwavering in our efforts towards creating a strong, prosperous & inclusive India of Dr Ambedkar’s dreams,” Modi said. The Prime Minister will also address a public rally at Mankapur in Nagpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd