Mukhtar Naqvi attacks Rahul Gandhi, says he needs to correct his mental balance

Union Minster Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(Source: ANI) Union Minster Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(Source: ANI)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday attacked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for his comments that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more interested in “peeping into bathrooms of people”. “He (Rahul) does not talk anything, he talks confusedly. First, he should correct his mental balance to say what he wants to say,” the BJP leader and Union Minorities Affairs Minister said.

Taking a swipe at Modi for his “raincoat in bathroom” barb at Manmohan Singh, Gandhi on Saturday said the Prime Minister was more interested in “peeping into bathrooms of people”. Naqvi’s barb against Gandhi came in response to a question by reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi.

Without naming, he also alleged that there was a “James Bond” in Congress who used to spy on Home and Finance Ministers of the previous UPA government. The minister also hit out at Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, saying even one per cent problem between the two parties could foil their dream of winning the polls.

“He (Gandhi) said one thing very important that the alliance is working fine 99 per cent and there is one per cent problem. I would like to say that the alliance of corruption and misrule can spoil the arithmetic by even even one per cent problem,” he said. Naqvi said that voters in UP were heading towards “change” for development and good governance and no one can now “misguide” them. Calling Congress as a “benami property”, Naqvi said SP is the latest tenant in the party.