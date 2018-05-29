Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • PM Modi Mudra Yojana LIVE Updates: 12 crore entrepreneurs have been aided, claims Piyush Goyal
Live now

PM Modi Mudra Yojana LIVE Updates: 12 crore entrepreneurs have been aided, claims Piyush Goyal

PM Modi to speak to with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries LIVE Updates: The interaction, which will begin at 9.30 am, can be streamed on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App'.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 9:32:32 am
PM Narendra Modi to interact with Mudra beneficiaries Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to interacting with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday will interact with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme. The scheme, which was launched by the Prime Minister in 2015, aims to develop India’s micro enterprises sector by providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate and non-farm businesses. Modi, who has said the scheme provides impetus to youth with entrepreneurial energy, said this morning that he looks forward to the interaction. The interaction, which will begin at 9.30 am, can be streamed on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’.

Since the scheme was launched, as many as 12 crore entrepreneurs have been aided, Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed. There are three categories of loans under Mudra — Shishu, Kishore and Tarun — which signifies the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary.

Also read | What is the Mudra Yojana Scheme all about?

Earlier this year in April, on completion of three years of the scheme, Modi had expressed delight at how Mudra had brought prosperity to the beneficiaries. “The Mudra Yojana is furthering a spirit of enterprise and self-reliance among the youth and women of India. A substantial number of Mudra beneficiaries are women and youngsters from the SC, ST and OBC communities, which is extremely heartening,” he had added.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:32 (IST) 29 May 2018

    PM Modi begins interaction via video conference. 

    09:27 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Piyush Goyal says PMMY has funded more than 12 crore people

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal says the government has aided over 12 crore small entrepreneurs since the inception of PMMY in 2015.

    09:25 (IST) 29 May 2018

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to beneficiaries of the government's Mudra Yojana this morning. Ahead of his interaction, he said, "At 9:30 AM today, I will interact with Mudra Yojana beneficiaries from all over India. Looking forward. This interaction can be watched on @DDNewsLive and the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App.'" Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates from the interaction. 

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts