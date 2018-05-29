PM Modi Mudra Yojana LIVE Updates: 12 crore entrepreneurs have been aided, claims Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to interacting with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to interacting with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday will interact with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme. The scheme, which was launched by the Prime Minister in 2015, aims to develop India’s micro enterprises sector by providing loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate and non-farm businesses. Modi, who has said the scheme provides impetus to youth with entrepreneurial energy, said this morning that he looks forward to the interaction. The interaction, which will begin at 9.30 am, can be streamed on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’.

Since the scheme was launched, as many as 12 crore entrepreneurs have been aided, Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed. There are three categories of loans under Mudra — Shishu, Kishore and Tarun — which signifies the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary.

Also read | What is the Mudra Yojana Scheme all about?

Earlier this year in April, on completion of three years of the scheme, Modi had expressed delight at how Mudra had brought prosperity to the beneficiaries. “The Mudra Yojana is furthering a spirit of enterprise and self-reliance among the youth and women of India. A substantial number of Mudra beneficiaries are women and youngsters from the SC, ST and OBC communities, which is extremely heartening,” he had added.