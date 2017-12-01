Narendra Modi most-searched, biggest newsmaker of 2017: Yahoo!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: REUTERS/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: REUTERS/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the most-searched and the top political newsmaker in India for the year 2017, according to the Yahoo Year in Review list. Following him in the most-searched politicians’ list in India is US President Donald Trump.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah have grabbed the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively in this category.

BJP leaders have dominated the top rankings for newsmakers in 2007, featuring in as many as seven spots. Apart from Modi, those in the list are Amit Shah, Aditiyanath, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Textile and Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the lone Congress leader to be included in both the lists, is the fourth most-searched politician, while President Ram Nath Kovind is at the seventh spot in this ranking. Kovind was elected to the Rashtrapati Bhawan this year after Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure came to an end.

Jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala and the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa featured in the seventh and eighth positions in this list.

RJD chef and former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav is at the ninth spot. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has grabbed the tenth spot.

