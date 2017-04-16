Modi misusing power as Prime Minister to campaign for his party: Lalu Prasad

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misusing his power as PM to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Modi has been misusing his power as the Prime Minister to campaign and propagate for his party BJP,” Lalu said to the media, in reference to Modi’s Odisha road show on Saturday. “Modi is free to campaign for his party but not by misusing official position,” Lalu said.
Calling for the opposition to unite against the BJP, he said, “It is a need of the hour to unite to counter the BJP. If we will be united BJP will be nowhere”.
PM Modi on Saturday had led a roadshow in Bhubaneshwar and mingled with crowds at several places breaking security protocol as well when he arrived in the coastal state to attend the two-day BJP national executive meeting.
