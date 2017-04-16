Modi misusing power as Prime Minister to campaign for his party: Lalu Prasad

Latest News
"Modi is free to campaign for his party but not by misusing official position," Lalu said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 16, 2017 5:07 pm
lalu yadav, lalu prasad yadav, lalu yadav daughter, bihar cm house, Bihar cief minister house, india news RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misusing his power as PM to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Modi has been misusing his power as the Prime Minister to campaign and propagate for his party BJP,” Lalu said to the media, in reference to Modi’s Odisha road show on Saturday. “Modi is free to campaign for his party but not by misusing official position,” Lalu said.

Calling for the opposition to unite against the BJP, he said, “It is a need of the hour to unite to counter the BJP. If we will be united BJP will be nowhere”.

PM Modi on Saturday had led a roadshow in Bhubaneshwar and mingled with crowds at several places breaking security protocol as well when he arrived in the coastal state to attend the two-day BJP national executive meeting.

With inputs from agencies

  1. B
    Bhola
    Apr 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm
    Lalu misusing his bail and indulging in fulltime politics.He should be put be put behind bar immediately to complete the remaining sentences.Sow giddar mama honese bhi SHER co nahi meet payega,sab marenge.
    Reply
    1. N
      nagarajabillur
      Apr 16, 2017 at 5:55 pm
      How come a convicted criminal gets press space?
      Reply
      1. M
        minutha karkera
        Apr 16, 2017 at 5:48 pm
        is the place you deserve you,fodder thief do not preach your son is already in your foot steps
        Reply
        1. V
          vijay
          Apr 16, 2017 at 5:47 pm
          Mr.lallu, you looted the poor people money and where Mr.Modi dedicated to upliftment of citizen irrespective of caste and religion. The more fake sicular party open mouth the more vote for BJP, please mind and note the chor ghatla man.
          Reply
          1. N
            narayan kutty
            Apr 16, 2017 at 5:44 pm
            LALU is the most corrupt politician. He speaks stupid things.
            Reply
