PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat live updates: Exams are like festivals; if students take pleasure, there will be no pressure

In his first ‘Mann ki Baat’ this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi primarily focussed on students set to appear in the Class X and XII Boards and other competitive examinations across the country. It is the 28th edition of the PM’s monthly radio broadcast. In his speech, he urged the students to refrain from cheating or shortcuts and focus their time only on studies. He asked the students to take exams as a pleasure activity which will minimise the pressure that they go through. He also asked the parents to create an environment of festival and encourage the students to be themselves.

The PM had on January 20 tweeted that the programme would be for the students. In a tweet early Sunday, the PM again called on the students to participate in the radio address.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (EC) gave a green signal to PM’s Mann ki baat scheduled for Sunday. The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur which are going to assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.

LIVE UPDATES

11.30 am: PM Modi conclues his speech wishing the students for their exams and asking them to be confident.

11.29 am: Akashwani has been translating my speech in several regional languages after my Hindi speech on Mann ki Baat, says PM

11.28 am: February 1 marks the 40 years of Indian Coast guards. I congratulate them for their service. They not only look after coastal vigilance but also coastal cleanliness, as they under took a cleanliness drive last year, says PM

11.27 am: Don’t let my words be a baggage for you. If you can, follow, if not, don’t, says PM

11.26 am: Take breaks during study hours, it will help you to concentrate more, says PM

11.25 am: Proper rest, adequate sleep, physical activity are the three essential requirements during exams, according to me, says PM

11.24 am: Some people spend all their time in finding out ways to cheat. If they cheat waht will they teach their children. Students should focus on studies, says PM

11.23 am: Lack of confidence leads to shortcuts and cheating, says PM

11.22 am: Parents should create an environment of happiness in the house, says PM

11.21 am: Mentor children to be part of society. Accept them the way they are, asks PM to parents

11.20 am: See the example of Sachin Tendulkar, for 20 years he kept breaking his own records hence getting better everytime, says PM Modi

11. 17 am: Compete with yourself rather than other, it will give you confidence, says PM

11.15 am: If your mission and ambition are in sync, marks will follow, says PM

11.12 am: You should not run after marks. You should strive to gain knowledge, says PM

11.10 am: The exams that you’ll give are a test of this year not of a lifetime. Exams are not a benchmark of your success in life, says PM Modi

11.08 am: When you are relaxed, the recall value will be more; Relaxation is the best tonic for memory, says PM Modi

11.07 am: Smile more, score more, says PM

11.06 am: Exam is like a festival. If the students take pleasure in exams there will be no pressure. Parents should create an atmosphere of festival in the house, says PM

11.05 am: I congratulate the families, personnel who won gallantry awards on Republic Day. I urge youth to reserch on them by using internet&spread the word, says PM

11.02 am: My condolence to the brave jawans who lost their lives in avalanche in J-K, says PM

11.01 am: We will observe a silence of 2 minutes on morning of January 30 to pay respect to martyrs who have given their lives for the nation, says PM

11.00 am: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation in his speech on Mann ki Baat

