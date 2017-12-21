PM Modi’s last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2017 on December 31

Narendra Modi to address 2017’s last edition of mann ki baat on December 31 Narendra Modi to address 2017’s last edition of mann ki baat on December 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 31 address the last edition of this year’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. On Thursday, he urged the people to share their ideas for the last edition of his radio address.

“The final Mann Ki Baat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message or write on the MyGov Open Forum”, the Prime Minister tweeted. “Ideas for Mann Ki Baat can also be shared on the specially created forum on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App http://nm4.in/dnldapp,” he added. This will be the 39th edition of the Mann ki baat programme.

In his last radio address, PM Modi had urged the nation to spread positivity in 2018. “At the end of every year, we recall events of the year gone by. Let us begin 2018 with a message of positivity. I urge you to compile around five positive things from this year and share with me. With ‘#PositiveIndia’, share your positive moments from 2017; this will inspire others,” he had said on November 26.

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile application. Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

