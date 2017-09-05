Narendra Modi making India leading country, other states can learn from Gujarat: President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind offers prayers at Ghela Somanth temple in Rajkot on Monday. PTI President Ramnath Kovind offers prayers at Ghela Somanth temple in Rajkot on Monday. PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday heaped praise on Prime Narendra Modi, saying he was trying to make India a “leading country in the world with the same commitment with which he made Gujarat the leading state” of the nation. “Gujarat is believed to be the leading state on a number of parameters of social and economical development,” said Kovind, while addressing a public meeting at Ghela Somnath in Vinchhiya taluka of Rajkot district after laying the foundation stone of the second phase of link-IV of Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. The project aims to channel floodwaters of Narmada into 115 existing dams in the water-starved Saurashtra region through a 1,265-km long network of giant pipelines.

“The successful experiments which were done in Gujarat for development of agriculture are being replicated at national level now. To achieve the aim of providing water to every farm and per drop, more crop, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna is being implemented. Productivity is being improved through soil health cards,” said Kovind on the second day of his maiden visit to Gujarat after becoming the President.

The president said SAUNI project had relevance at the national level and that other states could learn from Gujarat. “The aim of SAUNI project is to transfer water from water-surplus regions to water-starved regions. I’m very happy that assurances given to people of Gujarat are being turned into reality… To produce foodgrain for 125 crore population of the country, it is necessary to draw upon the experience of Gujarat and make efficient use of all resources, including water,” he said.

Gujarat governor OP Kohli was also present on the occasion and assured people that SAUNI Yojna would be completed in the next two years. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani sought support of all for development projects. “There are issues on which politics is done. But I’m not here to talk about it.

Everybody, however, has to come together when it comes to development projects. The discourse on development has to culminate in consensus,” said Rupani. He was apparently responding to skepticism of the Opposition Congress on viability of SAUNI project and criticism of the government for organising multiple ceremonies to mark milestones of the project in run up to the Assembly election.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App