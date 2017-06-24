PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lisbon; meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa tweeted, “É uma honra e motivo de orgulho receber @narendramodi, na primeira vez que um Primeiro Ministro da #Índia visita #Portugal. (It is an honour and a source of pride to receive @narendramodi, the first time a # India Prime Minister visits)”. (Source: Twiiter/ @antoniocostapm) Portuguese PM Antonio Costa tweeted, “É uma honra e motivo de orgulho receber @narendramodi, na primeira vez que um Primeiro Ministro da #Índia visita #Portugal. (It is an honour and a source of pride to receive @narendramodi, the first time a # India Prime Minister visits)”. (Source: Twiiter/ @antoniocostapm)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday on the first leg of his three-nation visit and met Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. The PM’s Portugal visit is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM. The Prime Minister departed earlier on Saturday for his three-nation tour visit to Portugal, United States and The Netherlands. PM Modi tweeted after landing in Lisbon, “Aterrei em Portugal. A minha breve visita irá fortalecer as relações entre a Índia e Portugal. (I landed in Portugal. My brief visit will strengthen relations between India and Portugal).” “Ola Portugal. PM @narendramodi arrives in Lisbon, departing from protocol Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva receives the Prime Minister,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Modi had said the “historical and friendly ties” between the two nations have improved since PM Costa visited India in January 2017.

Talking about his meeting with Costa, PM Modi said the two would “review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions”. Modi also said the two nations will work towards increasing bilateral ties in several areas including economy, science and technology, space and counter-terrorism. “I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties,” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also said that he will meet with Indian community living in the country during the visit. Costa is partially of Indian origin and his election in 2015 has opened avenues for energising bilateral relations between the two nations.

PM Modi will likely be eyeing ways to attract FDI from Portugal when he interacts with the Indian-Portuguese community. Portugal has a large Indian-origin diaspora estimated at 65,000. There is much scope for mutual benefit partnership in infrastructure, renewable energy, and waste management, agro-processing, tourism and hospitality.

After Portugal, PM Modi will head to the United States to meet President Donald Trump.

