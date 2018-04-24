Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Narendra Modi lauds Bangaldesh PM’s leadership

Narendra Modi lauds Bangaldesh PM’s leadership

PM Modi also told a Bangladeshi delegation that is trying to resolve the question of sharing Teesta River water between the two countries, an official statement said on Monday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 3:51:10 am
Narendra Modi lauds Bangaldesh PM’s leadership Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter/file)
Top News

Lauding the “bold and courageous” leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the country’s success in socio-economic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday told a visiting Bangladesh delegation that he is trying to resolve the question of sharing Teesta River water between the two countries, an official statement said on Monday.

After meeting visiting Road Transport and Bridges Minister of Bangladesh Obaidul Quader, Modi — while referring to Bangladesh’s role in providing shelter to the forcibly displaced people from Myanmar — said his country wants an “early resolution to the problem”, the statement said. “He also supported Bangladesh’s position on this issue,” it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now