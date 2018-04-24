Narendra Modi lauds Bangaldesh PM’s leadership

Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter/file) Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: PMO/Twitter/file)

Lauding the “bold and courageous” leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the country’s success in socio-economic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday told a visiting Bangladesh delegation that he is trying to resolve the question of sharing Teesta River water between the two countries, an official statement said on Monday.

After meeting visiting Road Transport and Bridges Minister of Bangladesh Obaidul Quader, Modi — while referring to Bangladesh’s role in providing shelter to the forcibly displaced people from Myanmar — said his country wants an “early resolution to the problem”, the statement said. “He also supported Bangladesh’s position on this issue,” it said.

