KVIC did not violate any norms by using PM Modi’s pic: Govt 

The government said on Wednesday KVIC did not violate any norms by using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph on its diary and calendar and the use of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture was never an established policy. Elaborating, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that on the past six occasions (during the years 1996, 2002, 2005, 2011, 2013 & 2016), the cover page of the KVIC Diary did not carry the photograph of Mahatma Gandhiji.

Asked whether it is a fact that Mahatma Gandhi’s picture has been replaced with the picture of Prime Minister in its diaries and calendars by KVIC, Minister of State in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry Giriraj Singh said in the Rajya Sabha: “No, Sir. “The picture of Mahatma Gandhi has not been replaced by KVIC in its diaries and calendars. There is no policy for mandatory use of photos of Mahatma Gandhiji on calendars and diaries of KVIC”.

Moreover, he said, the guidelines of the government with regard to publication of Prime Minister’s photograph have been duly followed by KVIC. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman V K Saxena welcomed the minister’s reply. “I have been repeatedly saying that there is no policy for mandatory use of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture on KVIC’s calendar and diary. In the past, photographs of late Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi have also been used,” Saxena told PTI. Singh said the design and creative are prepared every year based on the requirements and developments that took place in the KVI sector.

The minister said the Prime Minister’s photograph was used on the cover page of the KVIC diary and calendar for 2017 since he was kind enough to grace the Khadi event held at Ludhiana, where he distributed 500 charkhas to the Khadi artisans and the photograph of the event was carried on the diary and the calendar as a source of encouragement to the KVI sector.

