What happened during 2013 Kedarnath tragedy?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday targeted the previous UPA regime for disallowing the Gujarat government to rebuild Kedarnath following the 2013 flash floods. Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat at the time, said he “couldn’t stop himself” from approaching the then (Congress) government in Uttarakhand to give Gujarat the responsibility of rebuilding Kedarnath. He added that Lord Shiva had perhaps wished otherwise.

Addressing a rally, Modi said the BJP being voted to power this year was another sign to indicate he was “chosen” for the reconstruction work at Kedarnath. On the occasion of the new year, celebrated by Gujaratis on Friday, he lay the foundation stones for five infrastructure projects in Kedarpuri, the township that encompasses Kedarnath.

Hitting back, the Congress accused Modi of “disrespecting” traditions and culture and “misleading” people on the redevelopment of the town. The party said Modi’s visit to the state was planned due to the upcoming Gujarat elections.

What happened in 2013?

Nearly 6,000 people were killed thousands stranded in June 2013 after torrential rains triggered massive floods and landslides, devastating parts of Uttarakhand. The worst-hit districts were Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi, where the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located. At least 90 dharamshalas (rest houses for pilgrims) were swept away in the floods. Compensation money drying up, widows uncertain of future

The Indian Air Force, Army and the state administration launched massive rescue operations, which were hampered by poor connectivity and communication and adverse weather conditions. The state government set up relief camps for the survivors, prior to them being airlifted out of the state. Mass cremations, which were delayed due to the bad weather, were held. Several states had sent representatives to Uttarakhand to acquire information on their residents and offer aid. The Gujarat government had offered aid worth Rs 2 crore. It later set up a relief camp in Haridwar for stranded Gujarati tourists. Four years after Uttarakhand tragedy: Eight psychiatrists for over 1 crore people, many fighting mental trauma

The yatra to Kedarnath, which discontinued for over a year, resumed later in October 2014. The then chief minister Vijay Bahuguna said only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage due to the condition of roads in the region.

