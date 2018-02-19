PM Modi in Karnataka: Commission-driven govt or mission-driven govt? choice is yours

Hassan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bahubali Mahamasthakabhisheka Mahotsava at Shravanabelagola in Hassan on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo / PIB) Hassan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bahubali Mahamasthakabhisheka Mahotsava at Shravanabelagola in Hassan on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo / PIB)

In his second visit to the poll-bound state of Karnataka within a fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targetted the Siddaramaiah-led government saying the state cannot progress under the Congress rule.

“As long as there is Congress government in Karnataka, the state cannot progress,” he said.

Raising BJP’s political pitch in Karnataka, Modi, who previously referred to the Congress-led government as a “commission government”, asked people if they wanted a “Commission-driven government or a mission-driven government”.

He said, “Karnataka does not require ‘Commission’ government but a ‘Mission’ government led by the BJP which will ensure all-round progress of the state. Congress has ruined the state and people will teach them a lesson in these elections.”

PM Modi, in his nearly hour-long speech in CM Siddaramaiah’s home district, did not fail to target the Congress-led government in the state. Without naming the chief minister, Modi said, “People who have gone from Mysuru are now a blot on the district and they forgot everything they had learnt here as soon they reached Bengaluru and are now taking Karnataka towards destruction.”

PM Modi announced a slew of projects for Mysuru, which includes expanding the 117 km-long stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway to six lanes at an estimated cost of Rs 6,400 crore, and construction of a new world-class satellite railway station near Mysuru at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.

Announcing the projects, Modi said, “The new multi-storied station will share the burden of Mysuru railway station, along with increasing the frequency of new trains in the regions. The new installation will be a boost to connectivity and in turn help in employment generation.”

The prime minister also flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express connecting Mysuru to Udaipur in Rajasthan along with CM Siddaramiah and commissioned the newly electrified railway line between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Earlier today, PM Modi began his visit by offering prayers at Shrvanbelgola and took part in the religious congregation to mark the festivities of Mahamastakabhisheka in Mysuru. As the poll season begins to heat up in the state, BJP has intensified its campaign with party president Amit Shah also camping in Karnataka for the next three days.

