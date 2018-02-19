PM Modi in Karnataka: Commission-driven govt or mission-driven govt? choice is yours

In his second visit to the poll-bound state of Karnataka within a fortnight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targetted the Siddaramaiah-led government saying the state cannot progress under the Congress rule.
“As long as there is Congress government in Karnataka, the state cannot progress,” he said.
Raising BJP’s political pitch in Karnataka, Modi, who previously referred to the Congress-led government as a “commission government”, asked people if they wanted a “Commission-driven government or a mission-driven government”.
He said, “Karnataka does not require ‘Commission’ government but a ‘Mission’ government led by the BJP which will ensure all-round progress of the state. Congress has ruined the state and people will teach them a lesson in these elections.”
PM Modi, in his nearly hour-long speech in CM Siddaramaiah’s home district, did not fail to target the Congress-led government in the state. Without naming the chief minister, Modi said, “People who have gone from Mysuru are now a blot on the district and they forgot everything they had learnt here as soon they reached Bengaluru and are now taking Karnataka towards destruction.”
PM Modi announced a slew of projects for Mysuru, which includes expanding the 117 km-long stretch of Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway to six lanes at an estimated cost of Rs 6,400 crore, and construction of a new world-class satellite railway station near Mysuru at an estimated cost of Rs 800 crore.
Announcing the projects, Modi said, “The new multi-storied station will share the burden of Mysuru railway station, along with increasing the frequency of new trains in the regions. The new installation will be a boost to connectivity and in turn help in employment generation.”
The prime minister also flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express connecting Mysuru to Udaipur in Rajasthan along with CM Siddaramiah and commissioned the newly electrified railway line between Mysuru and Bengaluru.
Earlier today, PM Modi began his visit by offering prayers at Shrvanbelgola and took part in the religious congregation to mark the festivities of Mahamastakabhisheka in Mysuru. As the poll season begins to heat up in the state, BJP has intensified its campaign with party president Amit Shah also camping in Karnataka for the next three days.
- Feb 19, 2018 at 8:02 pmNot appointing Lokpal, not appointing CIC for many years. Is this how Modi tackles corruption? After 12000 crore Nirav Modi scam, today it's 3500 crore Kothari scam. Despite demonization and closure of 2.5 lakh s companies and s accounts, how all this is happening? BJP is only interested in cow, blaming Cong and Nehru, giving hate speech, causing riots. They want to control what people eat, what they sing, what they wear, what movie they watch, who they love and who they marry. They are not interested jn governance or tackling corruption. Also, if Yedi is their CM candidate, then we can't even hope for corruption free govt. It's better to have the cur lazy govt than corrupt govt.Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 8:01 pmWho got the commission from Vijay Mallaya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi for their escape ??Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 7:53 pmFAKENDRANATH ahs a PhD in sloganeeringReply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 7:48 pmModijee, i know, neither u nor ur fm willanswer this. Is this expansion of highway is over and above the budget allocation? And if so, r u fiving equatable treatment to other states? But i am sure, u can not answer this in crystal clear term but make a round and round statement. Till karnataka elections are announced, u will visit karnataka 2 to 3 times and announce the projects which will never start. I accuse modi of using official machinary for betterment of the bjp.Reply
- Feb 19, 2018 at 7:47 pmModi gets carried away by his own oratory . He has made unsubstantiated allegations against the prsent Govt. The people of Karnataka can never forget the degree of corruption during the BJP Govt’s Rule when the CM and many other Ministerial colleagues had to resign on allegations of corruption. The initial project of widening the Bangalore-Mysore road was done by a Congress led Govt. The project for widening was initiated by the present Govt and as it is a NH, it had to be taken by the Centre with State parti tion. There are several Rly projects proposed jointly by the State with the Railway Ministry and his raising these issues for election purposes does not take away the State’s role. The Railways have in the past always planned projects on the north and the South always gets new trains, coaches etc much later. One should not be surprised if the BJP changes its election strategy based on communal and caste issues in which Amit Shah is an adeptReply
