Justin Trudeau in India: Amid Khalistan row, PM Modi says those challenging India’s unity cannot be tolerated

In a veiled reference to the Canadian government’s soft approach towards the Khalistan issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made it clear that those challenging India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity cannot be tolerated and maintained that there cannot be any place for those who misuse religion for political motives and promote separatism.

“We discussed the entire gamut of bilateral partnership and identified concrete steps to boost cooperation. We agreed to strengthen our defence cooperation,” PM Modi said during a joint media event with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. He also identified terrorism and extremism as threats for democratic countries such as India and Canada.

The joint presser was held after PM Modi and Trudeau conducted extensive talks for nearly two hours, exploring ways to boost ties in several key areas, including trade and energy. Earlier in the day, Modi greeted Trudeau with a hug before the latter was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Trudeau and his family also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau with his wife and children at the ceremonial reception at President house. (Express photo by Praveen Jain) Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau with his wife and children at the ceremonial reception at President house. (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

After extensive talks between Modi and Trudeau, India and Canada inked six pacts, including on energy cooperation. Modi also stressed the importance of both countries to work together to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Observing that Trudeau has visited various parts of India in last few days, Modi said the Canadian leader must have experienced the diversity of the country. Trudeau, on his part, described India as a natural partner for commercial cooperation.

Modi said they have also asked the officials of their countries to re-double their efforts to finalise the bilateral free trade agreement.

Row over Khalistani activist Jaspal Atwal invitation

The meeting came a day after embarrassed Canadian diplomats had to rescind a party invitation to a man convicted in the attempted murder of a Punjab Minister in 1986. Jaspal Atwal, a known Khalistani activist, had been invited to two events organised for Trudeau in Mumbai and Delhi. As photographs of the Mumbai reception on Tuesday, showing Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and a Canadian minister with Jaspal Atwal kicked up a row, the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi said it had rescinded the invitation to the reception in the Capital on Thursday night.

Atwal, a former member of the International Sikh Youth Federation— a pro-Khalistani outfit that was banned in Canada and designated a terrorist organisation in 2003 — was convicted of attempted murder after then Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu was shot on Vancouver Island in 1986. Atwal and three others were sentenced to 20 years in jail, but he was released early due to his good conduct. Reflecting on the controversy, Trudeau admitted that Atwal should not have received the invitation. “Obviously, we take this extremely seriously. He should never have received an invitation. As soon as we received the information, we rescinded it. A member of Parliament had included this individual,” he said.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Friday. (Express By Amit Mehra) Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and his family pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Friday. (Express By Amit Mehra)

PM’s airport snub

The invitation was the latest blunder in Trudeau’s eight-day visit, which has included everything from criticism of his colorful wardrobe to questions about whether his government is sufficiently critical of Sikh extremists. A row had also erupted after PM Modi did not receive his Canadian counterpart at the airport. As a protocol, the prime minister does not receive a visiting PM or president at the airport. Prime Ministers make those exceptions, depending on the importance New Delhi gives to a particular bilateral relationship. PM Modi has made a few exceptions, for example with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe, US President Barack Obama and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Trudeau-Amarinder meet

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh put all speculations to rest and met Trudeau at a private hotel in Amritsar. In the 40-minute meeting, Amarinder raised the Khalistan issue with the Canadian PM assuring him that his country did not support any separatist movement in India or elsewhere. Amarinder had been reluctant in meeting anyone from the Canadian administration, saying he was not interested in meeting anyone with a soft approach to those campaigning for a separate Khalistan movement. Last year, Amarinder did not meet Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan Singh during the latter’s visit to the state.

A press statement issued by the Punjab government stated that Amarinder sought the Canadian Prime Minister’s cooperation in cracking down on separatism and hate crime by a fringe element. Trudeau, for his part, cited the separatist movement in Quebec and said he had “dealt with such threats all his life and was fully aware of the dangers of violence, which he had always pushed back with all his might”.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on the Canadian prime minister and discussed various issues of mutual interest. Swaraj had a warm meeting with Trudeau and discussed ways to strengthen and deepen the partnership between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

