India, Malaysia ink seven pacts; PM Modi says we’re converging efforts aimed at farmers’ food security

Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammad Najib Tun Abdul Razak arrived in New Delhi on Saturday as part of his six-day visit to the country, where he expressed his deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He was greeted by PM Modi and accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi said, “Great pleasure to welcome the Malaysian PM. Your contributions have been instrumental in forging wide ranging strategic partnership with India.” After holding bilateral talks, where the two sides inked seven pacts, India and Malaysia issued a joint statement calling for a deeper relationship between the two countries.

Speaking from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi said the two countries have built a thriving economic partnership. “Infrastructure has been an area of fruitful partnership between us, but we can do much more,” he said. “We are also converging efforts aimed at food security that are linked to well being of our farmers,” he added.

While expressing their commitment in fighting radical extremism, both prime ministers sought to focus on anti-terrorism as a scourge that needs tough action. “I deeply appreciate our continuous cooperation with the Malaysian government in our joint anti-terrorism efforts,” PM Modi said, adding that “We live in a time and in a region where both conventional and non conventional security threats are constantly on the rise.” He said Razak’s leadership in countering radicalisation and terrorism is inspiring to the entire region.

Expressing his admiration for PM Modi, the Malaysian PM said defence and strategic partnership are important to fight global terrorism, militancy, extremism, and the fight against the Islamic State. “History binds us together. Indian languages, culture and food are popular in Malaysia. I’m fan of Indian films, especially after visit to Chennai,” he said. Razak was in Chennai yesterday, where he visited Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

In the national capital, Razak also met President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari. He later paid tribute at Rajghat, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

