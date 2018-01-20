Latest News
"Over the last two years, India’s membership of MTCR, Wassenaar Arrangement & Australia Group reaffirms India's strong non-proliferation credentials & also our commitment to global peace and security," PM Modi said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2018 12:49 pm
India's entry into elite nuclear groups reaffirms its 'non-proliferation commitments': PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India’s entry into elite nuclear groups in the recent past has reaffirmed the country’s strict non-proliferation commitments.

His remarks comes a day after India became a member of the ‘Australia Group’ (AG), an important non-proliferation regime which seeks to ensure that exports do not contribute to the development of chemical or biological weapons. READ MORE

“I thank Australia and other members of the Australia Group for export control for supporting India’s entry in it,” PM Modi tweeted. He said over the last two years, India’s membership of the MTCR, Wassenaar Arrangement and Australia Group reaffirmed the country’s “strong non-proliferation credentials also our commitment to global peace and security”.

After the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and the Wassenaar Arrangement (WA), the membership in another of the four major export control regimes is expected to give India a boost in its bid to secure a berth in the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

