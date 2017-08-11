Suggestions pour in as people expect their voices to be heard in PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Reuters/File) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Reuters/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Indian citizens to come forward with suggestions and ideas that can be incorporated in his speech on Independence Day. In his previous address to the nation on radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he had said, “When I speak on 15th August from the ramparts of Red Fort, I am merely a medium. It is the voice of 125 crore Indians that resonates.”

He appealed to the people, through his website, to come up with constructive ideas and thoughts for the development and benefits of the nation. The ideas shared by the citizens will be included in the Prime Minister’s speech on August 15. The website reads, “If you have constructive ideas and think it could benefit the country, share it with the Prime Minister now and become a part of the journey in building a ‘New India’. The PM may refer to some of the inputs during his address on 15th August.”

The people have been asked to share their thoughts in the comments section of the page. A number of people took the opportunity to express themselves as they raised various issues including education, employment, hygiene, environment and gender issues.

Let us look at a few suggestions:

1. “Sir, Many of my friends, juniors college mate lost jobs in last two years across different industry. They were proud income tax payers of the country and suddenly left to nowhere for their livelihood. Request you think upon the social security for honest taxpayers, so that if any taxpayer loses job should not get suicidal kind of feeling suddenly. Country is with you in all your initiatives. Regards”

2. “Pradhan Mantri ji though ours is a young country, I would like you to motivate our vast retired community who are fit to contribute their energies by educating underprivileged children in their nearby villages and neighbourhood and contribute in creating awareness about govt policies and also create their groups /forums to empower them.”

3. “‘Ek rashtra ek kar’, ki bhanti ‘ek rashtra ek siksha (pathykram)’ ki awashyakta hai. Jisse saman roop se chatro ka avasar va utkrash gyan prapta ho sake.” (There is a need to provide equal level of education and opportunities to the students.)

4. “Modi ji mera manana h ki es desh me betiyo ka koi mahatwa nahi hai agar hota to hamari sunvai hoti par ab tak, bhi sunwai nahi ho rahi hai please reply dejiye. Thanks.” (Modiji, I believe that this country doesn’t give importance to its daughters. Had there been any importance given to the females then we would have also been heard but we remain unheard. Please reply. Thanks.)

5. “Dear Modiji, include things that have changed in previous year and the changes we are going to witness in the coming year. Also include the steps taken to minimise fluctuation of prices of essential food items like onions and tomatoes. Also the current scenario of employment in the country.”

6. “Dear PM sir, first, in every government office and schools there must be a sanitation worker to implement Clean India. Second, nowadays, people think that municipalities is equal to solid wastage remover. I mean municipalities are not working up to the mark as in constitution …. review on the working of municipalities and need R&D department/engineers in municipalities”

7. “Hello PM, I am a civil engineer. I am concentrating on education system in India. As an engineer I am not satisfied with the system of education because for an engineer the main requirement is the practical knowledge and experience to visualise the thing and to develop new things but we get that experience after the completion of our course. I think this system will not support the development of technology in India. So please bring a system which will enhance the practical analysis capacity of students not the marks enhancing system as now. Definitely students will support my dear PM. Thank you”

8. “Sir , corruption free India. More measures to be announced, education – quality institutes , education to be linked to people paying taxes.it will get more people to file tax. Employment- Fill all vacancies in armed forces , police , paramilitary. Lot of youth want to serve the nation This will give job , inculcate discipline , end unrest in youth. Builders who have amassed personal wealth by not providing homes by not delivering projects should face strict action. There personal wealth should be auctioned and put in completion of project. They should be asked to live in those houses they can’t be living in mansions with people money. Kashmir youth to be included in mainstream by jobs education and support in sports. Kashmir tourism to be supported by supporting people not through politicians Farmers – task force to come out with solution for making farmers condition better. Misuse of govt resources to be stopped. Army Sahayaks to be given freedom and let them do military job not working as orderly at home. Any person who has two wheeler , shop , business , rental upto certain amount can’t escape income tax. Women safety. – special courts to try them fast and few strong judgments will act as deterrent. Why these things don’t happen in Dubai answer is simple. Law is so strict. Come with the strictest and strongest law to deal with this. Lot of tourist avoid coming to India because of this. Concept of BRICS visa , G 20 visa to promote trade and tourism. Sir complements to you and sincere thanks to you to lead the nation with pride and dignity. Proud Indian Warm Regards.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd