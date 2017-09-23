BJP’s politics is not for votes, country’s development is priority: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Pashudhan Arogya Mela at Shahanshahpur, Varanasi (Source: Twitter/ @PIB_India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Pashudhan Arogya Mela at Shahanshahpur, Varanasi (Source: Twitter/ @PIB_India)

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Opposition saying that the BJP’s programmes are not aimed at gaining votes but to assist in the country’s development.

“Our (BJP) politics is not for votes, our culture is different. In politics, people do only that task which yields votes, but our character is different. Some politicians work only when it fetches them votes. But we have been brought up in a different culture. … For us, the nation is above all and it is our top-most priority, not votes,” PM Modi said.

After inaugurating a ‘Pashu Arogya Mela’ (cattle health fair) in Varanasi, he also promised to double farm income and provide homes for the homeless by 2022. Referring to the mega animal fair being organised for the first time on 1800 acres of land in Varanasi, he said, “These animals don’t go to cast their ballot. They are not anyone’s voters.” He said proper healthcare of the cattle through such initiatives would help increase milk production in India which is lower than in several countries.

He encouraged the farmers to adopt dairy and animal husbandry as alternate sources of income. The PM said such initiatives would lead to “a new path of progress” that would not only raise farmers’ income but also the overall income.

Maintaining that crores of families are still homeless, he said the government has decided to provide each of the urban and rural poor, a shelter by 2022 when the country celebrates 75th year of independence.

“When crores of houses are built across the country, it will require bricks, cement, iron and wood. It will generate jobs for thousands and open up new avenues of income and employment,” the prime minister said.

The PM also distributed the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana certificates to some beneficiaries. He said “By 2022, every poor, whether in the urban or rural area, will get a home. Building crores of homes will generate jobs and income. If Modi will not take up such an arduous task, who else will.”

He also targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh for not providing to the Centre the list of homeless requiring houses in the state. “The previous government had no interest in giving homes to the poor. After mounting pressure, they gave a list of only 10,000. But the current (Yogi Adityanath) government has given a list of lakhs of people to avail benefit,” Modi said. Referring to his government’s cleanliness drive, he said toilets at home can save up to Rs 50,000 per annum as per a survey.

Praising the villagers, where he went for laying the foundation of a toilet for naming it as “Izzatghar”, Modi said, “I liked this word so much. Where there is Izzatghar, there is honour of our mothers and sisters. I also congratulate the state government for recognising it as Izzatghar. In the days to come those who are concerned about their honour, will construct Izzatghar.”

PM Modi thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising health treatment for cattle. “I hope such programme for health of cattles will be held across the state through which we will take care of cattle of poor. It will be a relief for them,” he said.

