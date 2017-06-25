Modi in US LIVE: PM meets business leaders at Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly meet US President Donald Trump. Modi, who arrived in the United States on the second leg of his three-nation tour for his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald
Trump, met US business leaders at a round table conference in Washington DC. Trump will host PM Modi for a “working dinner” which is the first for a foreign leader at the White House in his five-month term. PM Modi will visit Netherlands after concluding his US visit.
Here are the LIVE updates:
9:45 pm:
PM @narendramodi interacted with top Indian and American CEOs in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/oK908BmZJC
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 25, 2017
9:35 pm: List of CEOs attending the CEOs Roundtable with PM Modi in Washington DC. Source: Twitter
9:25 pm: The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools, says PM Modi as reported by ANI
9:20 pm: The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by GOI for ease of business and minimum govt, max governance. Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India and US both, says PM Modi
9:10 pm:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Round Table meeting with US business leaders in Washington DC #ModiInUS pic.twitter.com/HKD32nukhC
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017
- Jun 25, 2017 at 9:48 pmmodijeeee , please be careful at the dinner , Trump eats beef . If these americans eat Gau Mata in front of you , you should form a Lynch mob of devoted Hindus and Lynch them .Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 9:48 pmThe PM Modi is a capable charismatic leader, an excellent business man, and the main thing is Modi is a globalist but at the same time makes sure to stress the Indian business interests with his novel scheme of "make in India" which is already a successful venture because many US businesses as well as defense establishments because of the large educated masses who are dedicated/hard working to make ventures successful. More over, India is a growing economic/defense power in South Asia which is democratic/secular and as an counter weight ot the communist China.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 9:53 pmPaid IT cell staff spotted .lol... Doing har har modi ...any ways since he is there for welfare of India let's hope best .... hope this visit wudnt be a waste as usualReply