Modi in US LIVE: PM meets business leaders at Washington DC

PM Narendra Modi in Washington DC. Photo: PIB PM Narendra Modi in Washington DC. Photo: PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly meet US President Donald Trump. Modi, who arrived in the United States on the second leg of his three-nation tour for his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald

Trump, met US business leaders at a round table conference in Washington DC. Trump will host PM Modi for a “working dinner” which is the first for a foreign leader at the White House in his five-month term. PM Modi will visit Netherlands after concluding his US visit.

Here are the LIVE updates:

9:45 pm:

PM @narendramodi interacted with top Indian and American CEOs in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/oK908BmZJC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 25, 2017

9:35 pm: List of CEOs attending the CEOs Roundtable with PM Modi in Washington DC. Source: Twitter

9:25 pm: The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools, says PM Modi as reported by ANI

9:20 pm: The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by GOI for ease of business and minimum govt, max governance. Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India and US both, says PM Modi

9:10 pm:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Round Table meeting with US business leaders in Washington DC #ModiInUS pic.twitter.com/HKD32nukhC — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

