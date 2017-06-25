Modi in US: Indian diaspora chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ as PM lands in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth state visit to the US — first under the Donald Trump regime — got underway on Sunday (India Time) as he arrived at the Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC in Air India One. After being received by Indian ambassador Navtej Sarna with his wife Avina Sarna and Chargé d’Affaires at US Embassy in Delhi MaryKay Loss Carlson, PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora who gathered at the military facility.
The prime minister then walked up to the crowd gathered outside and was seen giving autographs. Before Modi arrived, the Indians waiting at the base to were heard chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Modi- Modi…”.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets people from Indian community at the Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC pic.twitter.com/0wWvF1tD1e
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017
Narendra Modi arrived in Washington for the second leg of his three-nation tour and is expected to hold his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday (India Time) describing PM Modi as a “true friend” and said the two nations will discuss “important strategic issues”.
#WATCH Indians gather at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC to welcome PM Narendra Modi chant “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata ki jai” pic.twitter.com/wuKz0gv0fI
— ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017
Earlier PM Modi hailed the contribution of Indians in Portugal, saying they are “India’s real ambassadors” and have enriched the culture of Portugal.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 25, 2017 at 8:54 amI saw two photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi(NM) with with the Portuguese Prime Minister yesterday and today these pictures of Indian diaspora receiving NM. I was just wondering about the feelings of the Congress Party leaders upon seeing these pictures.Reply
- Jun 25, 2017 at 8:53 amTaking credit for Indian independence, the same Congress breed now shying away to chant Bharat Mata ki jai and Vande Mataram just for the sake of Minority vote Bank politics. Amit Shah correctly said that Congress SPV should have been dissolved immediately after getting Indipendese.Reply