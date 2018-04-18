Narendra Modi in UK LIVE UPDATES: PM meets Theresa May at 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. (Source: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. (Source: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his four-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart, Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street. The two heads of state are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including terrorism, visas and immigration. He is also expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace later in the day. Before his meeting with the Queen, PM Modi will attend the “5000 Years of Science and Innovation” exhibition, which will be hosted by Prince Charles. He will then inaugurate a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence at the event. He is also scheduled to garland the Basaveshwara statue on the banks of the river Thames during a brief stopover. The prime minister will end the day with an interaction with the Indian diaspora. The mega event, titled “Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath”, will see PM Modi field questions from the audience.