Narendra Modi in UK LIVE UPDATES: PM meets Theresa May at 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his four-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a breakfast meeting with his British counterpart, Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street. The two heads of state are expected to discuss a wide range of issues including terrorism, visas and immigration. He is also expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace later in the day. Before his meeting with the Queen, PM Modi will attend the “5000 Years of Science and Innovation” exhibition, which will be hosted by Prince Charles. He will then inaugurate a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence at the event. He is also scheduled to garland the Basaveshwara statue on the banks of the river Thames during a brief stopover. The prime minister will end the day with an interaction with the Indian diaspora. The mega event, titled “Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath”, will see PM Modi field questions from the audience.
Modi arrived in the UK for the second leg of his three-nation visit. He was received by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at the airport. The two had a brief late-night meeting later on. PM Modi will next head to Germany after he wraps up his schedule in the UK.
PM Modi and Prince Charles will attend the exhibition on '5000 Years of Science and Innovation'.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said: “My visit to London presents another opportunity for both countries to infuse fresh momentum to this growing bilateral engagement. I will be focusing on enhancing India-UK partnership in the areas of healthcare, innovation, digitisation, electric mobility, clean energy, and cybersecurity. Under the theme of ‘Living Bridge’, I will also have the opportunity to meet people from various walks of life who have enriched the multi-faceted India-UK relationship."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM. Apart from his meeting with May, he will head a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings during his visit. PM Modi is also expected to interact briefly with CEOs of the two nations who are working on a new agenda of economic partnership.
'I'm confident that new energy will be added to our ties after today's meeting. I'm happy that UK will be part of International Solar Alliance, I believe this is not only fight against climate change but our responsibility for future generations,' said Modi.
"I hope we can work together for the people of both India and UK," British PM Theresa May said in her meeting with PM Modi.