Narendra Modi in UK LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi arrives for Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, arrived for the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings, including with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Australia and the President of Seychelles, on the sidelines of the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The bilateral talks are scheduled as the formal heads of government meeting gets underway in London today following the formal launch by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Looking forward to strengthening India-UK relations during my visit to UK, which begins on 18th April. Sectors such as healthcare, innovation, digital technology and cyber security will be among the core focus areas during the visit. http://t.co/9RPXg3fRn3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

Yesterday PM Modi and his British counterpart Theresa May held talks on various issues like terrorism, visas and immigration. Both leaders also asserted the need to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Modi later held an hour-long program with the Indian diaspora called ‘Bharat ki baat, sabke saath’, in which he took questions from people about various issues.