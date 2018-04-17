Modi in Sweden LIVE Updates: PM arrives in Stockholm to co-host first ever India-Nordic Summit

Modi in Sweden LIVE Updates: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter) Modi in Sweden LIVE Updates: Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the capital of Sweden, where he will jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven received Modi at the airport.

Modi, who is on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour, will also travel to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“Scripting history! PM @narendramodi arrives in Stockholm on a first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 30 years to a warm and personal welcome by @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven at the airport and to participate in the first ever India-Nordic Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi and Lofven also travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel, he said.

Earlier, ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.

Besides attending the CHOGM on April 19 and 20, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May. The External Affairs Ministry had stated that Modi would also meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a brief stopover in Berlin on April 20 after concluding his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom.