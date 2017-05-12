Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka highlights: Firmly believe Buddhism’s message of peace is answer to growing violence, says PM

In this photo provided by Sri Lankan President’s Office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and his Sri Lankan counter part Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, arrive at the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI) In this photo provided by Sri Lankan President’s Office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, and his Sri Lankan counter part Ranil Wickremesinghe, right, arrive at the Gangaramaya Buddhist temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a gathering on the occasion of International Vesak Day in Colombo. PM Modi is participating in International Vesak Day celebrations. Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. He will be later inaugurating the 150-bed multi-specialty Dickoya Hospital which has been built with Indian assistance.

Upon his arrival in the neighbouring SAARC nation on Thursday, PM Modi met President Maithripala Sirisena and Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had earlier visited India in April. In a reportedly unscheduled meeting, Modi also held talks with former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Follow LIVE updates of his address here:

11.18 am: On Vesak let us light the lamps of knowledge to move out of darkness; let us look more within & let us uphold nothing else but the truth: PM Modi in Sri Lanka.

11.16 am: It is from the mindsets, thought streams, entities and instruments rooted in the idea of hate and violence: PM Modi Sri Lanka

11.15 am: The biggest challenge to Sustainable World Peace today is not necessarily from conflict between the nation states: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

11.15 am: The themes of Social Justice and Sustainable World Peace, chosen for the Vesak day, resonate deeply with Buddha’s teachings: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

11.14 am: Lord Buddha’s message is as relevant in the twenty first century as it was two and a half millennia ago: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

11.14 am: You will find in India a friend and partner that will support your nation-building endeavours: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

11.13 am: I believe we are at a moment of great opportunity in our ties with Sri Lanka: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

11.13 am: My Tamil brothers and sisters will also be able to visit Varanasi, the land of Kashi Viswanath: PM Modi in Sri Lanka.

11.12 am: I have the great pleasure to announce that from August this year, Air India will operate direct flights between Colombo and Varanasi: PM Modi in Sri Lanka.

11.03 am: Sri Lanka takes pride in being among the most important nerve centres of Buddhist teachings and learning: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

11.02 am: Vesak is an occasion for us to celebrate the unbroken shared heritage of Buddhism: PM Modi in Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka are looking at projecting Modi’s visit as an important element of the civilisational ties between the two countries, the Buddha link between them and their cultural ties. Both the nations are also not giving much weightage to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to Beijing for the May 14-15 One Belt One Road summit which will commence only hours after Modi leaves Sri Lanka.

Ties between the two countries have improved greatly since the exit of Mahinda Rajapakse from the presidency in January 2015, which ended Sri Lanka’s open pro-China-tilt. But there is no denying that China’s continued involvement in Sri Lanka remains a worry for New Delhi.

