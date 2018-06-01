Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM to deliver keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue

Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. (Reuters) Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. (Reuters)

On day 2 of his Singapore visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-LA dialogue this evening. This will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will address the event.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. He highlighted the huge potential of a digital partnership with Singapore as both the nations signed agreements in this area on Thursday.

PM Modi had yesterday launched three Indian mobile payment apps in Singapore at a business event aimed at internationalisation of the country’s digital payment platform. Modi had launched India’s BHIM, RuPay and SBI app, at At the ‘Business, Innovation and Community Event’ in Singapore where digital platform was the main feature. Besides this, he also said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.

This is the last leg of PM’s three-nation, five-day tour in South-East Asia. Before this Modi visited Malaysia and Indonesia.