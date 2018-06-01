Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM to deliver keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue

Follow Us:
Friday, June 01, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: On the last leg of his three-nation tour of South-East Asia, PM Modi will have a tightly packed schedule today. He will also deliver the keynote address of the Shangri-LA dialogue this evening. This will be first such address by an Indian Prime Minister.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2018 12:45:22 pm
Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. (Reuters)

On day 2 of his Singapore visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-LA dialogue this evening. This will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will address the event.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. He highlighted the huge potential of a digital partnership with Singapore as both the nations signed agreements in this area on Thursday.

PM Modi had yesterday launched three Indian mobile payment apps in Singapore at a business event aimed at internationalisation of the country’s digital payment platform. Modi had launched India’s BHIM, RuPay and SBI app, at At the ‘Business, Innovation and Community Event’ in Singapore where digital platform was the main feature. Besides this, he also said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.

This is the last leg of PM’s three-nation, five-day tour in South-East Asia. Before this Modi visited Malaysia and Indonesia.

PM Modi will deliver the keynote address of the Shangri-LA dialogue this evening. This will be first such address by an Indian Prime Minister. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

12:45 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
PM Modi at Nanyang Technical University Exhibition
12:44 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Signing up of logistics agreeement between the Navies of two countries will boost maritime security cooperation: PM

PM Modi welcomes the successful signing up of logistics agreement between the Navies of two countries. He lauded the Navies of both the countries for holding regular naval exercises. The PM said this meeting will further enhance cooperation on maritime security between the two countries.

12:37 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
PM Modi, Lee agree to deepen economic and defence ties

Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday signed eight agreements in a number of fields including the training of public service officials, cyber security, narcotics control and logistics cooperation between the two navies.

12:28 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Indian tourists will be able to use their RuPay cards at Changi airport and selected operators across Singapore now
11:44 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
PM Modi's five-day South-East Asia tour to conclude on June 2

Prime Minister Modi's five-day three-nation tour, aimed at bolstering ties with South East Asia will end on June 2, ie., tomorrow. The PM had embarked on his South-East Asia tour on May 29, Tuesday. He had visited Malaysia after that. This is the last leg of PM Modi's tour.

11:37 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
Good to see Singapore companies' trust in India

"Last evening, during the roundtable meeting with CEO's of top Singapore companies, I was happy to see their confidence in India," said PM Modi. 

11:31 (IST) 01 Jun 2018
PM Modi says air traffic between India and Singapore has increased

At a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, PM Modi said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.

PM MODI IN SINGAPORE LIVE PM Modi at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.

This is the last leg of PM's three-nation, five-day tour in South-East Asia. Before this Modi visited Malaysia and Indonesia. PM Modi had yesterday launched three Indian mobile payment apps in Singapore at a business event aimed at internationalisation of the country’s digital payment platform. Modi had launched India’s BHIM, RuPay and SBI app, at At the ‘Business, Innovation and Community Event’ in Singapore where digital platform was the main feature.

