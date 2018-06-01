Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM to deliver keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue

On day 2 of his Singapore visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-LA dialogue this evening. This will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister will address the event.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. He highlighted the huge potential of a digital partnership with Singapore as both the nations signed agreements in this area on Thursday.
PM Modi had yesterday launched three Indian mobile payment apps in Singapore at a business event aimed at internationalisation of the country’s digital payment platform. Modi had launched India’s BHIM, RuPay and SBI app, at At the ‘Business, Innovation and Community Event’ in Singapore where digital platform was the main feature. Besides this, he also said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.
This is the last leg of PM’s three-nation, five-day tour in South-East Asia. Before this Modi visited Malaysia and Indonesia.
PM Modi welcomes the successful signing up of logistics agreement between the Navies of two countries. He lauded the Navies of both the countries for holding regular naval exercises. The PM said this meeting will further enhance cooperation on maritime security between the two countries.
Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday signed eight agreements in a number of fields including the training of public service officials, cyber security, narcotics control and logistics cooperation between the two navies.
Prime Minister Modi's five-day three-nation tour, aimed at bolstering ties with South East Asia will end on June 2, ie., tomorrow. The PM had embarked on his South-East Asia tour on May 29, Tuesday. He had visited Malaysia after that. This is the last leg of PM Modi's tour.
"Last evening, during the roundtable meeting with CEO's of top Singapore companies, I was happy to see their confidence in India," said PM Modi.
At a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, PM Modi said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.