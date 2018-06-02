Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis with PM Modi (Image- PMO Twitter) US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis with PM Modi (Image- PMO Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore as part of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour, began the day by meeting former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. He also went to Clifford Pier and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore.

On Friday, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on national security. He talked about India’s relationship with China said that it is crucial for the future of Asia. Before concluding his visit to Singapore, PM Modi will also visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will be going on-board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He will meet and interact with the officers and sailors on board. With this, the prime minister will conclude his visit to Singapore.