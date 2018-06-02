Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore as part of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour, began the day by meeting former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. He also went to Clifford Pier and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore.
On Friday, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on national security. He talked about India’s relationship with China said that it is crucial for the future of Asia. Before concluding his visit to Singapore, PM Modi will also visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will be going on-board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He will meet and interact with the officers and sailors on board. With this, the prime minister will conclude his visit to Singapore.
The prime minister has met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore, days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military. The meeting comes days after the US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, amid heightened tensions with China over the militarisation of the South China Sea. (Image-AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong on Saturday jointly unveiled a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in the city-state, PTI reports. Modi, who is here on the last leg of his three-nation tour, unveiled the plaque on the seafront where some of the Mahatma's ashes were immersed in 1948. (Pic- PMO Twitter)
