Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis
Live now

Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE: PM meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

Modi in Singapore: The Prime Minister is in the country as part of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour. Follow our LIVE blog through the day for the latest news.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 11:10:56 am
Narendra Modi in Singapore LIVE, pm modi in singapore, modi singapore visit, pm modi south east asia tour, modi's south east asia tour, modi last day in singapore, modi shangri-la dialogue US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis with PM Modi (Image- PMO Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore as part of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour, began the day by meeting former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. He also went to Clifford Pier and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore.

On Friday, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on national security. He talked about India’s relationship with China said that it is crucial for the future of Asia. Before concluding his visit to Singapore, PM Modi will also visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will be going on-board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He will meet and interact with the officers and sailors on board. With this, the prime minister will conclude his visit to Singapore.

Live Blog

Today is the last day of the final leg of PM Modi's 3-nation visit. Follow LIVE UPDATES

11:10 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi visits Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore
10:55 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi visits Chulia mosque in Singapore
10:40 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
Mariamman Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore built in 1827
10:06 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM visits Singapore's Mariamman Temple
09:47 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
Orchid named after PM Modi in Singapore
09:46 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

The prime minister has met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore, days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military. The meeting comes days after the US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, amid heightened tensions with China over the militarisation of the South China Sea. (Image-AP)

09:40 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi pays tribute at immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong on Saturday jointly unveiled a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in the city-state, PTI reports. Modi, who is here on the last leg of his three-nation tour, unveiled the plaque on the seafront where some of the Mahatma's ashes were immersed in 1948. (Pic- PMO Twitter)

09:37 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
Modi meets former Singapore PM Goh Chok Tong

On the final day of his Singapore visit on Saturday, PM Modi, met former prime minister Goh Chok Tong

PM Modi speaks about India China relations during visit to Singapore Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address at the opening dinner of the 17th IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Singapore. (AP/PTI)

On the last day of the final leg of his three-nation visit, PM Modi also met US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who is in Singapore ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. PM Modi is also expected to visit the National Orchid Garden, before heading to the Chuliya Mosque.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd