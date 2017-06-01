Delhi street named after Russia’s late envoy Alexander Kadakin: PM Modi

Addressing a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said Kadakin was a glorious son of Russia and a great friend of India. Addressing a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said Kadakin was a glorious son of Russia and a great friend of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a street in Delhi has been named after former Russia Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin, who passed away recently. Addressing a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi said Kadakin was a glorious son of Russia and a great friend of India. He hailed the late diplomat’s contribution to the India-Russia ties. “A street in Delhi has been named after Ambassador Kadakin”, he said.

67-year-old Kadakin was serving as the Russia’s ambassador to India since 2009 and was credited with playing a significant role in promoting relations between the two countries. He died in Delhi in January this year after a brief illness, and was a fluent Hindi-speaking career diplomat. He was also considered a great friend of India.

Starting his diplomatic career as a Third Secretary at the Russian Embassy in India in 1972, Kadakin held the position of the Head of the Russian diplomatic mission in New Delhi from November 2009.

He was born in Chisnau in then USSR on July 22,1949. He had completed his graduation from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd