Narendra Modi in Russia: PM praises President Vladimir Putin’s family for sacrificing lives for country

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior their talks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Modi's visit to Russia comes amid he and other world leaders expressed commitment to fighting climate change after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that the U.S. might pull out of the Paris climate accords. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his opening remarks recalled how President Putin’s brother was among several family members who had laid down their lives for the country. PM Modi met the 64-year-old President for the second time in eight months and mentioned his visit to the Piskariovskoye Cemetery where more than 5 lakh victims of World War II and the 900-day siege of Leningrad are buried. “I had an opportunity to visit (the cemetery) and pay homage to those who laid down their lives for Russia,” 66-year-old Modi said.

Modi told Putin, “you are a political leader whose family has made sacrifices” for the glory of Russia. “Your brother was martyred,” he said, referring to Putin’s brother Viktor. He had died more than 70 years ago during the siege of Leningrad.

According to an interview that Putin gave to Russkiy Pioner magazine in 2008, his father had six brothers – five of whom were killed during the 1941-1944 war, along with some of his mother’s relatives. During the two-year-four-month siege, Leningrad – which was renamed Saint Petersburg, its original name, in 1991 – water and power supplies were cut off, and disease was rife as a Nazi Germany blockade stopped essential humanitarian supplies, including food, from entering the city. Putin had told the magazine how his emaciated mother was carried out of a crumbling building on a stretcher close to death, after two-year-old Viktor, died from diphtheria and starvation, following months of siege and violent war.

Putin’s other brother, Albert, was born in the 1930s but died in infancy. Putin, who was born in 1952, seven years after the siege ended in 1944, thanked Modi for visiting the cemetery. “I would like to thank you specially for visiting Piskariovskoye,” he said. “Places like these have special significance for the Russian people. Thank you.” Putin is known for rarely showing his emotions but he appeared moved when Modi mentioned the sacrifices made by his family.

