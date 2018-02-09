PM Narendra Modi in Palestine: Here is his schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Palestine, will reach the capital city of Ramallah at 10:10 am local time (1.30 pm IST). The Prime Minister, on reaching Ramallah, will lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of late President Yasser Arafat, where he will be accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart, Rami Hamdallah.
PM Modi will take a short tour, accompanied by Hamdallah, of the Yasser Arafat Museum located adjacent to the Mausoleum. Modi, who is on his maiden trip to Palestine will be received by President Mahmoud Abbas and will review the guard of honour.
The Prime Minister on his first day of the three-nation tour will hold meetings and exchange agreements with ministers in Ramallah. He will emplane for his second leg of the trip to Abu Dhabi at 01.10 pm (local time) from Queen Alia Airport in Amman.
The Prime Minister, on a four day trip to Weast Asia, will reach Abu Dhabi at 8.00 pm (IST), where he will be given a ceremonial reception before meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential palace. The Prime Minister will engage in series of discussions and exchange MoUs between the two nations. A dinner will be hosted by the Crown Prince for PM Modi at 10.00 pm (IST).
Here is PM Modi’s schedule on Day One
10.10 am: Arrival Ramallah
10.15 am: Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat and Tour of the Yasser Arafat Museum
10.45 am: Ceremonial Guard of Honour
11.00 am: Meeting with H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine
11.45 am: Working Lunch
12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ MOUs and Press Statements
13.10 pm: Depart for Queen Alia International Airport
13.45 pm: Emplane for Abu Dhabi from Amman
18.30 pm: Arrive Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport and ceremonial reception
19.15 pm: One-to-One Meeting with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
(Venue: Presidential Palace)
20.05 pm: Signing / Exchange of Agreements
20.30 pm: Banquet dinner hosted by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
(In local time)
