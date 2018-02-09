PM Narendra Modi in Palestine: Here is his schedule

After landing in Amman PM Modi thanked King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. (Twitter/NarendraModi) After landing in Amman PM Modi thanked King Abdullah II of Jordan for facilitating the transit. (Twitter/NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Palestine, will reach the capital city of Ramallah at 10:10 am local time (1.30 pm IST). The Prime Minister, on reaching Ramallah, will lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of late President Yasser Arafat, where he will be accompanied by his Palestinian counterpart, Rami Hamdallah.

PM Modi will take a short tour, accompanied by Hamdallah, of the Yasser Arafat Museum located adjacent to the Mausoleum. Modi, who is on his maiden trip to Palestine will be received by President Mahmoud Abbas and will review the guard of honour.

The Prime Minister on his first day of the three-nation tour will hold meetings and exchange agreements with ministers in Ramallah. He will emplane for his second leg of the trip to Abu Dhabi at 01.10 pm (local time) from Queen Alia Airport in Amman.

I will be undertaking bilateral visits to Palestine, United Arab Emirates and Oman from 9th to 12th February. The Gulf and West Asian region is a key priority in our external engagement. We enjoy vibrant multi-dimensional ties with the countries there. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2018

The Prime Minister, on a four day trip to Weast Asia, will reach Abu Dhabi at 8.00 pm (IST), where he will be given a ceremonial reception before meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Presidential palace. The Prime Minister will engage in series of discussions and exchange MoUs between the two nations. A dinner will be hosted by the Crown Prince for PM Modi at 10.00 pm (IST).

Here is PM Modi’s schedule on Day One

10.10 am: Arrival Ramallah

10.15 am: Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Mausoleum of Late President Yasser Arafat and Tour of the Yasser Arafat Museum

10.45 am: Ceremonial Guard of Honour

11.00 am: Meeting with H.E. Mr. Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine

11.45 am: Working Lunch

12.40 pm: Exchange of Agreements/ MOUs and Press Statements

13.10 pm: Depart for Queen Alia International Airport

13.45 pm: Emplane for Abu Dhabi from Amman

18.30 pm: Arrive Abu Dhabi Presidential Airport and ceremonial reception

19.15 pm: One-to-One Meeting with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(Venue: Presidential Palace)

20.05 pm: Signing / Exchange of Agreements

20.30 pm: Banquet dinner hosted by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(In local time)

