Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: In 1942, clarion call was ‘karenge ya marenge’, today it is ‘karenge aur kar ke rahenge’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that while the clarion call in the 1942 Quit India Movement was ‘karenge ya marenge’ ( will do or die), today it is ‘karenge aur kar ke rahenge’ (We will do it). He was speaking in the lower house of Parliament on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the movement.

“Today, we don’t have Gandhi or the kind of leadership of that time. But 125 crore people of today’s India have the belief that if we work together, we can realise the dreams of the freedom fighters,” PM Modi said.

He said that poverty, malnutrition and illiteracy among large sections of people remain challenges that the country faces today. He urged leaders across the political spectrum to work together so that a positive change can be brought in this regard.

He also bemoaned that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘gram swarajya’ has been left incomplete.

He hailed the contributions and sacrifices of all the brave leaders who fought for the country’s freedom.

“From 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, we need to create the same spirit that existed from 1942 to 1947,” he said.

Hailing the 1942 movement, the prime minister said it gave rise to new leadership and spurred participation from people of all walks of life. “No corner of the country was left untouched,” he said.

“Our freedom was not only about our country. It was a defining moment in bringing an end to colonialism in other parts of the world too,” he added.

Terming the movement the final ‘jan-sangharsh’, PM Modi said there was a realisation among the people in the country in 1942 that if they did not work to achieve freedom now, it would never happen.

“It is important for the younger generation to know about historical events like the Quit India movement,” he said.

