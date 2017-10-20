Narendra Modi in Kedarnath LIVE updates: PM to visit Kedarnath shrine, address party workers

Narendra Modi in Kedarnath live updates: PM Modi had visited the temple on May 3 this year when the doors of the shrine were opened after the winter break. (Source: Express photo by Javed Raja/File) Narendra Modi in Kedarnath live updates: PM Modi had visited the temple on May 3 this year when the doors of the shrine were opened after the winter break. (Source: Express photo by Javed Raja/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Temple at around 10 am this morning. The Himalayan shrine, dedicated to Shiva, will be closed beginning Saturday for six months owing to winter. Modi had visited the temple on May 3 this year when the doors of the shrine were opened to devotees.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for projects ‘worth hundreds of crores of rupees’, considering the incomplete flood protection works and reconstruction of Kedarpuri that needs to be done, state BJP president Ajay Bhatt told The Indian Express. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state ministers and BJP workers are among the 4,000 people expected to be present at the temple premises.

On Thursday Modi celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army and Border Security Force personnel near the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Gurez sector.

08:03 am: Narendra Modi will reach Kedarnath at 10 am and be at the shrine premises for over an hour.

8:02 am: PM Modi will address the public from the shrine premises, after offering prayers, amid tight security.

8:01 pm: At least 4,000 people, including Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, state ministers and other party functionaries are expected to be present at the Kedarnath premises.

8:00 am: Among the projects to be constructed today include construction of houses for purohits of Kedarnath, repair of the bridle path to Kedarnath, construction of ghats in Kedarpuri, flood protection work near Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, and foundation-laying ceremony of a ‘samadhi sthal’ for Adi Sankara.

7:59 am: Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt said that PM Modi has been thinking about the reconstruction of Kedarnath for quite some time. Over four years after the Kedarnath floods, not much work has been done, so Modiji will be launching projects for reconstruction of Kedarpuri.

7:58 am: The town of Kedarpuri, which encompasses the Kedarnath shrine located at an altitude of 3,583 metres, had undergone devastation in June 2013 after a glacier lake breached due to heavy rainfall and caused flash floods in the river Mandakini, which passes through the Kedar valley.

