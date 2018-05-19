Narendra Modi in Kashmir LIVE: Security heightened in Srinagar ahead of PM’s visit

Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: PM will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project. Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE: PM will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. He is expected to land in Srinagar by 12.30 pm, and will be received by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. According to sources, the prime minister will not hold any one-on-one meetings in Srinagar before he leaves for Leh at around 2 pm. Security forces have been put on high alert and more than 25 CRPF companies along with the J-k police and the SPG from adjoining districts have been moved to Srinagar ahead of Modi’s visit. However, two days after Modi government announced a ceasefire against militants to provide for a peaceful environment during the holy month of Ramzan, the separatist leadership in the Valley has called for a march to Lal Chowk to protest against Modi’s visit and also announced a shutdown on Saturday. The mainstream parties in Kashmir are hopeful that Modi’s visit will see more steps towards peace.

Modi will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project. He is also scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the Birth Centenary celebration of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh. At the same event, he will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work on the Zojila Tunnel. The 14 km long Zojila tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel.