Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES: Ahead of polls, PM kicks off second round of BJP campaign

PM Narendra Modi will also address a rally in CM Siddaramaih’s home district, Mysore. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) PM Narendra Modi will also address a rally in CM Siddaramaih’s home district, Mysore. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally and participate in various public functions during his visit to Karnataka on Monday. Modi, who arrived in Mysore last night was received by CM Siddaramaiah. On Monday afternoon, PM Modi will take a chopper ride to Shravanabelagola, about 85 km north of Mysuru in Hassan district, to take part in the anointing celebrations of Jain god Gomateshwara. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bahubali General Hospital built by the Jain Mutt. Later, the Prime Minister will commission the electrified Mysuru-Bengaluru railway line and flag off the Humsafar Express train from Mysuru to Udaipur in Rajasthan.

In the evening, Modi will address a rally in CM Siddaramaih’s home district, Mysore. Modi’s tour coincides with BJP chief Amit Shah who is also on a three-day visit to the state, beginning today.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to the poll-bound state in a fortnight. Earlier, on February 4, Modi had addressed a rally in Bengaluru to mark the culmination of the 90-day BJP yatra. Attacking the Congress on law and order and corruption in the state, Modi said that Siddaramaiah government is recognised as 10 per cent government and is on its way out.

PM Modi in Karnataka LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd