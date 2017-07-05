Narendra Modi in Israel: List of his engagements today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Israel for a ‘groundbreaking’ visit, has a full day of back-to-back engagements on Wednesday. On Tuesday, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who said Israel and its people have waited a long time, almost 70 years, for the first-ever visit by an Indian premier.

On the second day of his arrival in Jerusalem, PM Modi will first engage in a ‘working meeting’ with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at 10:30 am local time (12 pm IST) which will go on for an hour. New Delhi is ahead of Jerusalem by one-and-a-half hours.

It will be followed by a half-hour meeting with PM Netanyahu and then break for lunch at 12 noon local time (1:30 pm IST). The two leaders will preside over the exchange of agreements and will address the press at 2 pm.

At 4:30 pm, the Prime Minister has a meeting with Opposition leader Isaac Herzog at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. This is the same hotel where PM Modi is staying.

At 5 pm, PM Modi will meet with the members of the Indian community followed by a visit to the Israel Museum (Cochin Synagogue) accompanied by PM Netanyahu.

From 7:45 pm to 9 pm, PM Modi has a string of meetings at the Tel Aviv Convention Center where he will engage first with Jewish community leaders followed by Indian diamond merchants from Gujarat. He will also speak with Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed in the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008 at the Chabad House. The Prime Minister also has a reception scheduled for the Indian community in Israel at Pavilion 2 of the convention center. PM Netanyahu will accompany the Indian PM for all the engagements.

