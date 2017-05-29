PM Modi in Germany LIVE updates: I am sure this visit will lead deepen India-Germany friendship, he says

PM Modi in Germany LIVE updates: PM Modi emplanes for a four nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France. (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi_in) PM Modi in Germany LIVE updates: PM Modi emplanes for a four nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France. (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi_in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a four-nation tour on Monday, aimed at boosting bilateral and economic ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France. In the first leg of his trip, PM Modi is expected to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will call on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. In a Facebook Post, PM Modi had said he and Merkel will “chart out a future roadmap of cooperation with focus on trade and investment, security and counter-terrorism, innovation and science and technology, skill development, urban infrastructure, railways and civil aviation, clean energy, development cooperation, health and alternative medicine.”

PM Modi in Germany LIVE updates:

8.20 pm: Germany is the seventh largest country that invests in India, with a total foreign direct investment of $9.54 billion from April 2000 to December 2016. There are currently 1,800 companies operating in the country, reports news wire PTI. Trade between the countries was at nearly 17.42 billion euros last year, and 17.33 billion euros in 2015.

8.10 pm: PM Modi will be formally welcomed tomorrow with military honours at the Chancellery, after which he will meet Merkel. The bilateral talks between the two leaders are part of the fourth round of bi-annual consultations — the last IGC was held back in October 2015. The two leaders will also hold a luncheon with senior business leaders, after which they will inaugurate the Indo-German Business Forum.

8.00 pm: PM Modi, in a Facebook post on Sunday, had said that he will first visit Germany as part of his six-day trip, where he will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel under the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). He described Germany as a valuable partner, and said, “German competencies fit well with my vision for India’s transformation.” For his entire itinerary, click here.

7.45 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Berlin, Germany, the first country he will visit as part of his four-nation tour. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said,”Reached Germany. I am sure this visit will lead to beneficial outcomes & deepen India-Germany friendship.”

Reached Germany. I am sure this visit will lead to beneficial outcomes & deepen India-Germany friendship. pic.twitter.com/RdYLWUYeMn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 29, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd