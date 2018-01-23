Narendra Modi at WEF LIVE UPDATES: ‘Our GDP has grown six-fold since last Indian PM visited Davos’

Narendra Modi in Davos Live Updates: In Davos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top CEOs. He spoke about India’s economic development and the investment opportunities in the nation. (Source: PMO) Narendra Modi in Davos Live Updates: In Davos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with top CEOs. He spoke about India’s economic development and the investment opportunities in the nation. (Source: PMO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Davos on Monday evening, is delivering his keynote address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting on Tuesday. He will also interact with the members of international business community of the WEF. Narendra Modi is the first Indian prime minister to attend Davos summit in 20 years.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi told top Chief Executive Officers that India means business and offers an exciting opportunity for global businesses. At a roundtable dinner meeting on the sidelines of the WEF gathering on Monday, Modi spoke at length about India’s growth story.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES:

4.05 pm: Issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges: PM Modi at WEF

4.00 pm: Last time an Indian PM came to Davos was in 1997, when Deve Gowda had come. That time our GDP was little more than 400 billion dollars, now its more than six times: PM Modi

3.58 pm: Watch LIVE ! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the WEF opening plenary.

3.55 pm: I am happy to be in Davos to address the WEF. This Summit seems to find solutions to the various problems the world faces. I thank the people and Government of Switzerland for the warm welcome here: PM Modi

3.50 pm: PM Modi has started his keynote address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting

3.35 pm: PM Modi met President of Switzerland Alain Berset and Professor Klaus Schwab (Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Switzerland Alain Berset and Professor Klaus Schwab (Executive Chairman of the #WorldEconomicForum) in #Davos pic.twitter.com/CSbmb0HvHx — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018

