Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: PM invites Xi Jinping to India for summit in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the East Lake once again and continue talks. On arriving in Wuhan province on Thursday, the Prime Minister had held discussions with Xi for nearly two hours on the first day of their “informal summit”. Xi had expressed hope that they will reach a “common, new and important understanding that will help take our relationship to the next level”.

The Prime Minister is visiting China for the first time since the re-election of Xi, following the removal of Constitutional term limit. A joint framework to mend strained ties over the recent years, especially during the Doklam crisis, is likely in the offing, reported The Indian Express. Modi outlined the five pillars or elements of India-China cooperation — “thought, communication, cooperation, dream and commitment” — and how these can become the strength of world peace, stability and prosperity. The two leaders will have more one-on-one conversations, including a walk on the lakeside and a boat ride, followed by lunch hosted by the Chinese president.

