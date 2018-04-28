Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: PM invites Xi Jinping to India for summit in 2019
Live now

Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: PM invites Xi Jinping to India for summit in 2019

Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: Modi met Xi at the Hubei provincial museum and took a tour before a one-on-one meeting. He told Xi that the “people of India feel really proud that I am the first Prime Minister of India for whom you have come out of the capital twice to receive me”.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 9:01:12 am
Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: The two leaders met at a lakeside resort in central China on Friday. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the East Lake once again and continue talks. On arriving in Wuhan province on Thursday, the Prime Minister had held discussions with Xi for nearly two hours on the first day of their “informal summit”. Xi had expressed hope that they will reach a “common, new and important understanding that will help take our relationship to the next level”.

The Prime Minister is visiting China for the first time since the re-election of Xi, following the removal of Constitutional term limit. A joint framework to mend strained ties over the recent years, especially during the Doklam crisis, is likely in the offing, reported The Indian Express. Modi outlined the five pillars or elements of India-China cooperation — “thought, communication, cooperation, dream and commitment” — and how these can become the strength of world peace, stability and prosperity.  The two leaders will have more one-on-one conversations, including a walk on the lakeside and a boat ride, followed by lunch hosted by the Chinese president.

Informal Sino-Indian summit: Xi Jinping, PM Modi start talks — Vast space, hope to take ties to a new level

Live Blog

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping will continue their dialogue in Wuhan as India and China try to improve their relationship

Highlights

09:01 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
'See it from the perspective of a historic and cultural legacy'

"In the last 2,000 years of history, India & China have given momentum or pace to world economy and our 2 countries contributed 50 pc of the world economy… rest of the world was restricted to remaining 50 pc… so much impact and influence for 1600 years. You have rightly said that we, as responsible leaders, represent 40 per cent of the world’s population, and this is not just a meeting of two leaders, but I see it from the perspective of a historic and cultural legacy."

08:59 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Xi expresses to partner with India to build Asia

"We also need to make positive contributions to global peace and development… I believe, in the future, we will meet in a format like this from time to time. I look forward to having in-depth communication with your excellency, let's partner with each other to build an Asia in the 21st century that enjoys stability, development and prosperity," Xi told Pm Modi. 

08:43 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Plans to mend ties after Doklam standoff
08:41 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Govt takeaways from the Modi's visit to China

Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale is likely to articulate the government’s takeaways after the summit Saturday at noon. (9.30 am IST).

08:37 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Modi Xi take boat ride in East Lake

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping took a boart ride in the East Lake after their walk, where the PM extended an invitation to Xi to visit India for a summit in 2019. 

08:32 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
PM thanked President Xi
08:24 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
PM Modi invites Xi Jinping to India

PM Modi during his walk with president Xi Jinping invited the Chinese premier to India for a summit in 2019.

08:22 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
PM Modi meets Xi Jinping at East Lake

The two leaders are meeting at the East Lake in Wuhan, and taking a walk along the shoreline. 

08:09 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Chinese print media goes wide on Modi's visit
08:08 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Watch | PM Modi enjoying musical rendition with Xi Jinping in Wuhan
08:07 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Congress reminds PM Modi about Doklam standoff

“Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your ‘No Agenda’ China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM. 2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support,” Rahul tweeted.

08:02 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Xi Jinping expressed hope for future cooperation

“In the past three years and more, you and I have exchanged visits, have met each other a number of times in multilateral occasions. We have jointly guided the growth of India, China relations and have seen that it has maintained good momentum,” Xi said. Without mentioning the trust deficit, the Chinese President said, “Our two countries have established a closer developmental partnership, our exchanges and cooperation in various fields have made positive progress… China and India have a combined population of over 2.6 billion, with an enormous potential for technology development and domestic market.”

07:59 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
A joint framework between India, China likely today

In remarks after two hours of conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of their “informal summit” in Wuhan, Xi expressed hope that they will reach a “common, new and important understanding that will help take our relationship to the next level”. Officials from both sides indicated that they were working on a new framework, described as a “modus vivendi” or arrangement to bridge the strategic trust deficit. While a joint document is not being ruled out, Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale is likely to articulate the government’s takeaways after the summit Saturday.

07:58 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
PM Modi's schedule for the day

Here is the schedule for PM Modi in Wuhan on the second day of his visit.  These are local timing, China is 2.30 hours ahead of India. 

1000-1030hrs - East Lake Walk with President Xi (East Lake Guesthouse Complex)

1030-1130hrs - Boat Ride with President Xi (East Lake)

1140 - 1240 - Lunch hosted by President Xi for PM.

07:56 (IST) 28 Apr 2018
Welcome to Indian Express LIVE Blog

Hello, and welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog as we cover the day two Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to central China's Wuhan province as part of an ïnformal summit" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Speaking before the start of delegation-level talks, Xi said, “Our two countries’ influence in the world, and in our region, is steadily on the rise. Looking ahead, we see vast space and a bright future for China-India cooperation.” Modi outlined the five pillars or elements of India-China cooperation — “thought, communication, cooperation, dream and commitment” — and how these can become the strength of world peace, stability and prosperity. The Prime Minister underlined that Xi’s vision of a “New Era” and his own vision of “New India” are similar concepts and will benefit the world. Modi also invited Xi to India for an informal summit next year, and the Chinese leader expressed hope that they will be able to meet in similar formats.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts