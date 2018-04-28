Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: PM invites Xi Jinping to India for summit in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the East Lake once again and continue talks. On arriving in Wuhan province on Thursday, the Prime Minister had held discussions with Xi for nearly two hours on the first day of their “informal summit”. Xi had expressed hope that they will reach a “common, new and important understanding that will help take our relationship to the next level”.
The Prime Minister is visiting China for the first time since the re-election of Xi, following the removal of Constitutional term limit. A joint framework to mend strained ties over the recent years, especially during the Doklam crisis, is likely in the offing, reported The Indian Express. Modi outlined the five pillars or elements of India-China cooperation — “thought, communication, cooperation, dream and commitment” — and how these can become the strength of world peace, stability and prosperity. The two leaders will have more one-on-one conversations, including a walk on the lakeside and a boat ride, followed by lunch hosted by the Chinese president.
"In the last 2,000 years of history, India & China have given momentum or pace to world economy and our 2 countries contributed 50 pc of the world economy… rest of the world was restricted to remaining 50 pc… so much impact and influence for 1600 years. You have rightly said that we, as responsible leaders, represent 40 per cent of the world’s population, and this is not just a meeting of two leaders, but I see it from the perspective of a historic and cultural legacy."
"We also need to make positive contributions to global peace and development… I believe, in the future, we will meet in a format like this from time to time. I look forward to having in-depth communication with your excellency, let's partner with each other to build an Asia in the 21st century that enjoys stability, development and prosperity," Xi told Pm Modi.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale is likely to articulate the government’s takeaways after the summit Saturday at noon. (9.30 am IST).
Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping took a boart ride in the East Lake after their walk, where the PM extended an invitation to Xi to visit India for a summit in 2019.
The two leaders are meeting at the East Lake in Wuhan, and taking a walk along the shoreline.
“Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your ‘No Agenda’ China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM. 2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support,” Rahul tweeted.
“In the past three years and more, you and I have exchanged visits, have met each other a number of times in multilateral occasions. We have jointly guided the growth of India, China relations and have seen that it has maintained good momentum,” Xi said. Without mentioning the trust deficit, the Chinese President said, “Our two countries have established a closer developmental partnership, our exchanges and cooperation in various fields have made positive progress… China and India have a combined population of over 2.6 billion, with an enormous potential for technology development and domestic market.”
Here is the schedule for PM Modi in Wuhan on the second day of his visit. These are local timing, China is 2.30 hours ahead of India.
1000-1030hrs - East Lake Walk with President Xi (East Lake Guesthouse Complex)
1030-1130hrs - Boat Ride with President Xi (East Lake)
1140 - 1240 - Lunch hosted by President Xi for PM.
Hello, and welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog as we cover the day two Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to central China's Wuhan province as part of an ïnformal summit" with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.