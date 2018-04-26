Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives in Wuhan, to have heart-to-heart meeting with Xi tomorrow

This is Modi's fourth visit to China since came to power in 2014

Modi and Xi will try to work out a general framework for relations to move ahead without much of great expectations about the outcome, Indian officials said.

Conceived on the lines of the 1988 ice-breaking visit to China undertaken by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his far-reaching talks with China's paramount leader Deng Xiaoping setting a new tone for the relations post-1962 war, Xi-Modi dialogue at Wuhan was aimed at a working a new paradigm for the bilateral relations for the next 15 years, they said.

The talks will focus on adhering to the principle that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns and aspirations, the sources said. It is a leadership driven summit providing a leadership driven direction and a way forward to more stable bilateral ties, they added.

He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10.