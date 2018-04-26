Modi in China LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives in Wuhan, to have heart-to-heart meeting with Xi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China on Thursday night where he will have a two-day heart-to-heart meeting with President Xi Jinping. Their meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday at Wuhan, a favourite holiday spot of revolutionary hero Mao Zedong. Their first informal meeting took place at the Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat in 2014.
Officials say that during the informal summit, the two leaders would spend most of the time interacting with each other with one-on-one conversations focusing on global, regional and bilateral issues. The summit is being seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.
Highlights
Modi and Xi will try to work out a general framework for relations to move ahead without much of great expectations about the outcome, Indian officials said.
Conceived on the lines of the 1988 ice-breaking visit to China undertaken by the then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his far-reaching talks with China's paramount leader Deng Xiaoping setting a new tone for the relations post-1962 war, Xi-Modi dialogue at Wuhan was aimed at a working a new paradigm for the bilateral relations for the next 15 years, they said.
The talks will focus on adhering to the principle that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns and aspirations, the sources said. It is a leadership driven summit providing a leadership driven direction and a way forward to more stable bilateral ties, they added.
This will be fourth visit of Modi to China after he came to power in 2014. He is again due to visit China to take part in the SCO summit to be held at Qingdao city on June 9-10. (PTI)
In a pre-departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said he and President Xi will review the developments in Sino-Indian relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.'President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation,' Modi said. Modi will have meetings with Xi tomorrow and the day after, which officials say could become a game-changer if they manage to reach consensus on finding the solution to the problems, including the way forward to resolve the boundary dispute and other vexed issues that bedevilled the ties. (PTI)
Earlier this week, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou told the media that Modi will stay in a most comfortable place in Wuhan, without revealing the location citing security reasons. "The two leaders will spend two days in Wuhan. In these two days, they will engage with each other on various forums. What I can tell you is that they will spend a lot of time together one-on-one," he said.
The groundwork for rapprochement with China had begun two months ago, when foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale sent out a note asking senior leaders and government functionaries of the Centre and states to stay away from events planned to mark 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.
Xi and Modi are expected to exchange views on issues of strategic, long-term and overall importance at their informal meeting in Wuhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wuhan, China on Thursday night. The PM was received by Kong Xuanyou, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of foreign affairs of China, Luo Zhaohui (Ambassador), Tong Daochi (Vice-Governor of Hubei) and many others.