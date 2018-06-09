Narendra Modi in China LIVE updates: ‘Ni hao Qingdao!’ PM receives warm welcome on arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in China’s Qingdao to attend the two-day 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where regional cooperation against terrorism will be taken up for discussion. Modi is accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The duo were welcomed by Indian officials after they landed at Qingdao airport.
This is India’s first SCO Summit as a full member since it became the part of the eight-member SCO nations — India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan — last year. Besides the summit, the PM will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also interact with leaders of SCO nations on various subjects. India has been raising the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in various multilateral forums with an aim to build pressure on Islamabad to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from that country.
“I am excited to lead the Indian delegation for our first-ever meeting of the Council as a full member. The SCO has a rich agenda for cooperation, ranging from fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism to promoting cooperation in connectivity, commerce, customs, law, health and agriculture; protecting the environment and mitigating disaster risk; and fostering people-to-people relations,” PM Modi had said on Friday, ahead of his departure.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SCO General Secretary Rashid Alimov who told him that "India is contributing greatly to the organisation since it became a full member of SCO in 2017".
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his desire to discuss US' withdrawal from the Iranian deal, with Russian President Putin. While speaking at the start of his today's meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Rouhani lauded the relationship between Russia and Iran. Iran has an observer status in the SCO and Putin said that Moscow would support the full-fledged Iranian membership.
Rouhani said that the US exit from the nuclear agreement with Iran warrants an "important and serious discussion between our two countries." Rouhani also hailed Russia-Iran cooperation in Syria, saying "our role in the region is quite significant." Russia and Iran have staunchly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad, helping turn the tide of war in his favour.
The chemical attack in Salisbury has sharply escalated Russian-western tensions, and led to London and Moscow expelling each other’s diplomats.
The India-US-Japan-Australia quadrilateral has been revived against the backdrop of Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
The US has delivered a public rebuke to Pakistan for not cracking down on terrorists, and suspended military assistance it.
Prime Minister Modi has made historic separate visits to Israel and Palestine, completing their de-hyphenation.
After the two-and-a-half-month standoff at Doklam, India and China have attempted to reset relations with an informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Wuhan.
The US has imposed sanctions on Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which affects Indian defence purchases from its strongest defence partner.
The United States has pulled out of the nuclear deal (or JCPOA) between the P-5+1 and Iran, while the Europeans, Chinese and Russians have stayed on.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are scheduled to meet in Singapore on June 12, the first ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries.
Since India and Pakistan were admitted to the grouping at its summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, last June, world politics has undergone several tectonic shifts, old assumptions have been challenged, and new variables have entered the mix.
Both countries were “observers” at that summit, but India had for the first time expressed interest in joining the SCO, and had been represented at the level of the Prime Minister. One of the diplomats who had then seen value in joining the Eurasian political, economic, and security organisation was Ajay Bisaria, Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the Ministry of External Affairs — now India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan.
At the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in June 2009, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh gave Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari a tough message: “I am happy to meet you, but my mandate is to tell you that the territory of Pakistan must not be used for terrorism.”
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year.
The officials said India is also likely to focus on the importance of regional connectivity projects to boost trade among members of the SCO countries. India has been strongly pushing for connectivity projects like the Chabahar port project and International North-South Transport Corridor to gain access to resource-rich central Asian countries.
India is also keen on deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.
The SCO leaders are also expected to review the situation in the Korean peninsula, Afghanistan and Syria.
Officials said the US pull out from the Iran nuclear deal, Washington's sanctions against Russia under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) may also figure in the talks. The sanctions have impacted Russia's defence cooperation with a number of countries including India.
The situation in the Indo-Pacific may figure in the talks but it is unlikely that the issue will find a mention in the SCO outcome document.
In the wake of Washington's strained ties with Russia, China and Iran, officials said the SCO summit will provide an opportunity for President Xi and his Russian counterpart Putin to reflect on a common vision for the region and present the bloc as a powerful voice to deal with pressing global issues.
In his address at the SCO Modi, is likely to articulate India's position on dealing with major challenges facing the world including ways to tackle terrorism, and boosting trade and investment in the region. The summit in this Chinese port city is taking place under the shadow of Washington's pullout from the Iran nuclear deal, its sanction regime against Russia and frictions with China over the trade tariff dispute and diplomats said all these issues may figure at the summit as well as during deliberations on its sidelines.
It is PM Modi's second visit to China in little over five weeks. He was in the Chinese city of Wuhan on April 27 and 28 to attend an informal summit with President Xi Jinping.
The “Shanghai Spirit” — the SCO’s driving philosophy — emphasises harmony, working by consensus, respect for other cultures, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, and non-alignment. The SCO’s main objective of working cooperatively against the “three evils” of terrorism, separatism, and extremism sits well with New Delhi’s interests. Indeed, the SCO summit gives India an opportunity to showcase the kind of power it wants to be.
While the West has been sceptical of India’s sitting down with the less-than-free regimes of Central Asia, Russia and China, New Delhi has always been careful to not signal alignment with these countries on issues of governance.
Similar red lines will be in play in India’s dealings with Iran, an observer state that has applied for full SCO membership. India has a powerful strategic interest in Iran’s Chabahar port, and Modi will have the opportunity to interact with the Iranian leader at the SCO. The Trump administration is hostile to Tehran, but New Delhi has been seeking to signal to Washington the alignment of interests in Chabahar, which allows access to Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan.
Russia has been India’s staunchest supporter in the SCO, having lobbied hard with Beijing for years to ensure its entry into the grouping. The conversation with President Vladimir Putin will continue, picking up the threads from the informal summit in Sochi last month. New Delhi has been clear that its relationship with Moscow would not be impacted by the West’s approach towards the Kremlin.
After the frank and fruitful exchanges in Wuhan, the summit will provide the Indian and Chinese leaders another opportunity to meet and talk. Doklam was resolved just before the Xiamen BRICS summit last year; the summit in Qingdao could be another marquee event for China to use to build ties with its neighbours.
During his meetings in Qingdao over the weekend, Modi will have challenges to address and opportunities to harvest. The summit provides an opportunity for the Indian and Pakistani leaders to meet informally on the sidelines of a multilateral event. The two sides are obliged to cooperate on issues of mutual interest without bringing in their bilateral disputes. Signing off on joint counter-terrorism exercises will be a new form of engagement between the two militaries.
