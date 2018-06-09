Narendra Modi in China LIVE updates: ‘Ni hao Qingdao!’ PM receives warm welcome on arrival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qingdao in China on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook/@narendramodi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Qingdao in China on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in China’s Qingdao to attend the two-day 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where regional cooperation against terrorism will be taken up for discussion. Modi is accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The duo were welcomed by Indian officials after they landed at Qingdao airport.

This is India’s first SCO Summit as a full member since it became the part of the eight-member SCO nations — India, Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan — last year. Besides the summit, the PM will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and also interact with leaders of SCO nations on various subjects. India has been raising the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in various multilateral forums with an aim to build pressure on Islamabad to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from that country.

“I am excited to lead the Indian delegation for our first-ever meeting of the Council as a full member. The SCO has a rich agenda for cooperation, ranging from fighting terrorism, separatism and extremism to promoting cooperation in connectivity, commerce, customs, law, health and agriculture; protecting the environment and mitigating disaster risk; and fostering people-to-people relations,” PM Modi had said on Friday, ahead of his departure.

Also Read | A test and a chance: why SCO matters