Narendra Modi in Chennai live updates: PM meets EPS, OPS, reviews situation over heavy rains

Narendra Modi in Chennai live updates: The Prime Minister is given a warm reception on arriving in the city (Source: ANI) Narendra Modi in Chennai live updates: The Prime Minister is given a warm reception on arriving in the city (Source: ANI)

With Chennai reeling under the impact of heavy rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Tamil Nadu’s capital on Monday. He will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi. Modi is is also scheduled to meet DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi among other leaders in the state.

National general secretary of the BJP, P Muralidhar Rao, tweeted this morning, “During his visit to Tamil Nadu today, PM Sh Narendra Modi ji will visit senior most leader from the state and former CM Sh M. Karunanidhi.”

The prime minister is also scheduled to attend several events during the day.

Modi in Chennai live updates

11.18 am: “Editorial freedom must be use wisely in public interest,” Modi says.

11.17 am: “Among out vibrant print media, some of the largest selling newspapers are published in regional languages,” says Modi.

11.15 am: Speaking on the vernacular press, Modi says the role of regional newspapers remains as important today as it was during the British Raj. He adds that its responsibility cannot be underestimated as it reaches the vulnerable sections of society.

11.13 am: Speaking in English, Modi says we seem to have neglected our collective sense of duty — which once helped us gain Independence.

11.11 am: Speaking at the 75th year celebrations of Daily Thanthi, PM Modi says media helps transforming society. “This is why we refer to the media as the fourth pillar of democracy,” he says.

11.10 am: Modi, who is visiting Chennai just for one day, will also attend Dr TV Somanathan’s daughter’s wedding at Raja Annamalaipuram, reports PTI. Somanathan is a senior official at the PMO.

11.06 am: Modi is likely to meet Karunanidhi at 12.30 pm at the latter’s Gopalpuram residence. Karunanidhi, five time chief minister of TN, has been in and out of hospital since October 2016. After a year, the 93-year-old made a public appearance last month for the first time since his illness.

10.33 am: Taking stock of the situation during TN’s monsoon, Modi holds meeting with Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy and deputy CM O Panneerselvam to discuss the work carried out by authorities in Chennai and other parts of the state with, reports ANI. The Prime Minister has assured them of Central assistance.

10.28 am: Modi’s visit comes at a time when the state is facing heavy rain, due to the onset on the northeast monsoon. Schools and colleges have been closed and examinations postponed due to the weather as well.

10.10 am: Modi will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of a Tamil newspaper Daily Thanthi.

9.50 am: Welcome to our live blog on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai. As heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu with the onset of the northeast monsoon, PM Modi landed in Chennai today. He will be attending multiple events throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd