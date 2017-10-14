Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE updates: PM to share stage with CM Nitish Kumar

Special Coverage
Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE updates: The Prime Minister will attend Patna University's centenary celebrations and inaugurate four sewage treatment plants in Mokama.

narendra modi, modi in bihar, nitish kumar, narendra modi bihar visit, Mokama. narendra modi in bihar, nitish kumar, patna university, indian express Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE updates: The Prime Minister will attend Patna University’s centenary celebrations. (PTI Photo/File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar today to address the centenary celebrations of Patna University. He is expected to visit Mokama to inaugurate several developmental projects, including sewage treatment plants and national highway projects. Later in the day, he will also be addressing a public meeting.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will share a stage with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the first time since the latter’s return to the NDA fold. The last time they came together was at a 2009 rally in Haryana. PM Modi in Bihar, ally JD(U)’s hopes up

9.00 am: The prime minister will be laying the foundation stone of a Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, a Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, another Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and STP and Sewer Network at Saidpur.

8.30 am: Today’s visit is PM Narendra Modi’s full-fledged official tour to the state since the BJP-led coalition came to power in Bihar July this year. He had, however, taken an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts of Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in August.

