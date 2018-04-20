Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE Updates: PM to address 20,000 Swachhagrahis, launch high-speed locomotive

Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: The PM’s visit comes at a time when relations between the JD(U) and BJP have frayed following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations. (File Photo) Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: The PM’s visit comes at a time when relations between the JD(U) and BJP have frayed following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bihar today, where he is scheduled to take part in the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations at Motihari and flag off a number of railway projects, including India’s first 12,000 horsepower high-speed electric locomotive under the Make-in-India project. Modi will address around 20,000 Swachhagrahis (ambassadors of cleanliness movement) – 10,000 from Bihar and the rest from other states – at Gandhi Maidan at Motihari on the occasion. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh and other dignitaries are also set to attend the ceremony.

The PM’s visit comes at a time when relations between the JD(U) and BJP have frayed following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations and the Nitish Kumar-led party has also demanded special category status for Bihar. PM Modi is also likely to flag off a new bi-weekly train – Humsafar Express – connecting Katihar to New Delhi. He is expected to launch the electrification work on the Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and the doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track. The PM will also unveil four sewerage projects in Patna. Together, the plants will have a sewage-treatment capacity of 60 million litres daily under Clean Ganga programme.