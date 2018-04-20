Presents Latest News
  • Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE Updates: PM to address 20,000 Swachhagrahis, launch high-speed locomotive

Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE Updates: PM to address 20,000 Swachhagrahis, launch high-speed locomotive

Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE Updates: The PM's visit comes at a time when relations between JD(U) and BJP have frayed following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations and the Nitish Kumar-led party has also demanded special category status for Bihar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated:
Narendra Modi, Modi in Bihar, Champaran Satyagraha Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: The PM’s visit comes at a time when relations between the JD(U) and BJP have frayed following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bihar today, where he is scheduled to take part in the concluding ceremony of the Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations at Motihari and flag off a number of railway projects, including India’s first 12,000 horsepower high-speed electric locomotive under the Make-in-India project. Modi will address around 20,000 Swachhagrahis (ambassadors of cleanliness movement) – 10,000 from Bihar and the rest from other states – at Gandhi Maidan at Motihari on the occasion. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh and other dignitaries are also set to attend the ceremony.

The PM’s visit comes at a time when relations between the JD(U) and BJP have frayed following the violence during Ram Navami celebrations and the Nitish Kumar-led party has also demanded special category status for Bihar. PM Modi is also likely to flag off a new bi-weekly train – Humsafar Express – connecting Katihar to New Delhi. He is expected to launch the electrification work on the Motihari-Muzaffarpur rail line and the doubling of Muzaffarpur-Narkatiyaganj railway track. The PM will also unveil four sewerage projects in Patna. Together, the plants will have a sewage-treatment capacity of 60 million litres daily under Clean Ganga programme.

Live Blog

PM Narendra Modi to address Champaran Satyagraha ceremony in Bihar today, follow LIVE Updates here.

Highlights

    No Comments in this live blog.
No Comments in this live blog.

Developed by France's Alstom, Indian Railways is all set to induct the first high-speed electric locomotive built under PM Narendra Modi's ambitious Make in India project. With the induction, India will join an elite list of countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sweden, that have 12,000 HP and above capacity electric locomotives.Till now, the most powerful electric engine in India was of 6,000 HP. The project, worth Rs 20,000 crore, is expected to see a total of 800 high horsepower locomotives being rolled out over a period of 11 years. PM Modi to flag off India's first high-speed locomotive With the induction, India will join an elite list of countries, including Russia, China, Germany and Sweden, that have 12,000 HP and above capacity electric locomotives. (Source: Alstom)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts