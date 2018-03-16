Modi in Imphal LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives at Manipur University to inaugurate Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Manipur University in Imphal to address the 105th session of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) titled “Reaching the unreached through Science and Technology” on Friday. He was received by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla at Imphal Airport.
Modi will inaugurate the national Science Congress and later launch several developmental projects. The Science Congress is expected to see a congregation of about 5000 delegations including three Noble laureates, scientists, scholars and researchers from all across the country, Public Relations Officer Ganesh Sethi of Manipur University said.
The event was first scheduled to be held in January at Osmania University in Hyderabad. However, owing to “disturbances on campus”, it was cancelled and shifted to Imphal. Organisers feel that the last minute shift may hit the ISC, with fewer delegates attending the carnival and plenary session.
The PM is visiting Manipur a day after completion of one year of the BJP-led coalition government in the state on Friday. Security in the state, particularly in Imphal town and the places where Modi will visit and lay down foundation stones, have been beefed up, high ranking police officials said.
PM Modi at Manipur University on Friday. He will also be addressing a public gathering at Luwangshangbam, in the vicinity of Imphal West district, later in the day. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at Manipur University to inaugurate the 105th session of the Indian Science Congress and launch several projects. Follow this space for more updates.