Modi in Imphal LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives at Manipur University to inaugurate Indian Science Congress

PM Narendra Modi was received by Imphal CM N Biren Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla at the airport on Friday. (Twitter/ANI) PM Narendra Modi was received by Imphal CM N Biren Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla at the airport on Friday. (Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Manipur University in Imphal to address the 105th session of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) titled “Reaching the unreached through Science and Technology” on Friday. He was received by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Najma Heptulla at Imphal Airport.

Modi will inaugurate the national Science Congress and later launch several developmental projects. The Science Congress is expected to see a congregation of about 5000 delegations including three Noble laureates, scientists, scholars and researchers from all across the country, Public Relations Officer Ganesh Sethi of Manipur University said.

The event was first scheduled to be held in January at Osmania University in Hyderabad. However, owing to “disturbances on campus”, it was cancelled and shifted to Imphal. Organisers feel that the last minute shift may hit the ISC, with fewer delegates attending the carnival and plenary session.

Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd