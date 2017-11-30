Ready to pay ‘political price’ for steps taken by my govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AP file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday insisted that the top priority of his government was to create corruption-free, citizen centric and development-friendly ecosystem in India, adding he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken in this regard by the Centre.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here in the national capital, PM Modi said, “Creating corruption-free, citizen centric and development-friendly eco system in India is our top-most priority. Confusion is created when governments work in silos. However, our government has adopted a holistic approach.”

“When we came in 2014, what we got from the previous government was an economy which was in bad shape, our fiscal order and banking system, all were in tatters. India was then counted in fragile five,” he said.

“Today, Indians living abroad proudly hold their heads high. Slogans like ‘Ab ki Bar Cameron Sarkar’ and ‘Ab ki Bar Trump Sarkar’ are proof of growing confidence and stature of India globally,” he added.

“I am aware of the political price I will have to pay for the steps taken by the government but I am ready for it,” he added.

The prime minister also said the government’s move to demonetise high-currency notes brought large parts of the underground economy into the formal system. “Black money, which was part of a parallel economy, has become part of a formal economy”. He also said that Aadhaar will work as a tool to check benami properties.

These comments by the prime minister come at a time when the opposition, especially the Congress, is trying to corner the ruling dispensation over Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd