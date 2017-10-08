Narendra Modi in Gujarat live updates: PM arrives in his hometown Vadnagar

Rousing Reception for PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

(Source: Twitter/@BJPLive) Rousing Reception for PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Vadnagar, Gujarat.(Source: Twitter/@BJPLive)

On the last day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is on a visit to his hometown, Vadnagar in Mehsana district. This was his first after he became PM.

The road from Gunja village, where the chopper carrying PM Modi will land, to Vadnagar has been turned into a picture gallery displaying events from his childhood days. He is expected to hold a road show from Gunja village, and travel through Vadnagar, crossing the railway station, his school, Hatkeshwar temple, where he is expected to perform puja, and Sharmishtha lake.

PM Modi will then launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. He will address a public meeting and after arriving at Bharuch, he will lay the foundation stone for the Bhadbhut Barrage.

09.50 am: Thousands gather at PM Modi’s roadshow, shower him with flowers. The police has been deployed to manage the crowd.

09.40 am: PM Narendra Modi embarks on a roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar, amid loud cheers by the crowd. The crowd chants ‘Modi Modi’

9.30 am: PM Modi arrives in Vadnagar. He is expected to embark on a road show.

#Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in his hometown #Vadnagar, waves to the crowd pic.twitter.com/BuMMMSLwsy — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2017

9.15 am: Ahead of PM’s visit in Vadnagar the entire town was decorated for a rousing reception of him

Vibrant atmosphere in Vadnagar in the run-up to the Prime Minister’s visit. pic.twitter.com/z4y7aI5DFb — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

9.00 am: The PM will launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. It will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage. The Prime Minister will distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO. ImTeCHO is an innovative mobile phone application to improve performance of ASHAs through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

Pictures from Vadnagar, the hometown of the Prime Minister, on the eve of his visit. pic.twitter.com/PegYt5aYLp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2017

08.30 am: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will visit his hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana district. The visit will be his first since he assumed the office of the PM in 2014. He will also visit the Hatkeshwar Temple there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd