Special Coverage
  • Narendra Modi in Gujarat live updates: PM arrives in his hometown Vadnagar

Narendra Modi in Gujarat live updates: PM arrives in his hometown Vadnagar

Narendra Modi Day 2 Gujarat live updates: The entire town of Vadnagar was decorated, from the roads he will take, to the local Sharmishtha lake, the Hatkeshwar temple, and his alma mater B N High School, and a red carpet welcome was prepared for him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 8, 2017 10:28 am
Narendra Modi, vadnagar, Narendra Modi in vadnagar, Narendra Modi vadnagar, Narendra Modi gujarat visit Rousing Reception for PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Vadnagar, Gujarat.
(Source: Twitter/@BJPLive)
Related News

On the last day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is on a visit to his hometown, Vadnagar in Mehsana district. This was his first after he became PM.

The road from Gunja village, where the chopper carrying PM Modi will land, to Vadnagar has been turned into a picture gallery displaying events from his childhood days. He is expected to hold a road show from Gunja village, and travel through Vadnagar, crossing the railway station, his school, Hatkeshwar temple, where he is expected to perform puja, and Sharmishtha lake.

PM Modi will then launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. He will address a public meeting and after arriving at Bharuch, he will lay the foundation stone for the Bhadbhut Barrage.

09.50 am: Thousands gather at PM Modi’s roadshow, shower him with flowers. The police has been deployed to manage the crowd.

09.40 am: PM Narendra Modi embarks on a roadshow in his hometown Vadnagar, amid loud cheers by the crowd. The crowd chants ‘Modi Modi’

9.30 am: PM Modi arrives in Vadnagar. He is expected to embark on a road show.

9.15 am: Ahead of PM’s visit in Vadnagar the entire town was decorated for a rousing reception of him

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

9.00 am: The PM will launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. It will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage. The Prime Minister will distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO. ImTeCHO is an innovative mobile phone application to improve performance of ASHAs through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

08.30 am: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi will visit his hometown Vadnagar in Mehsana district. The visit will be his first since he assumed the office of the PM in 2014. He will also visit the Hatkeshwar Temple there.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 08: Latest News