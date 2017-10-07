Narendra Modi in Gujarat live updates: PM’s two-day visit begins; several development projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. (Source: ANI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. (Source: ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jamnagar on Saturday on his two-day visit in poll-bound Gujarat during which he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects. He will visit Dwarka where he will first visit the Dwarkadheesh Temple. After visiting the temple, the PM is scheduled to lay the Foundation Stones of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka.

The PM is also scheduled to inaugurate other development projects in the area, after which he will address a public meeting. He will then head towards Surendranagar district and then proceed to Gandhinagar. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Vadnagar, his birth place, for the first time since becoming the prime minister in 2014.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

09.40 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Jamnagar, Gujarat for his two-day visit to the state

09.30 am: PM Modi’s programmes will begin with a visit to the Dwarkadhish Temple. He will then lay the foundation stone for a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka. The foundation stones for other projects relating to the road sector will also be laid. He is then scheduled to address a public meeting at Dwarka.

