From infrastructure to ‘vikas virdohi’ govts, what PM Modi spoke about in Gujarat

“I have inaugurated development projects & foundations worth Rs 3650 crore today; it is my honour,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “I have inaugurated development projects & foundations worth Rs 3650 crore today; it is my honour,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a slew of infra-projects, including the first of its kind Ro-Ro ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej in Gujarat. This was the prime minister’s third visit in recent weeks to poll-bound Gujarat. During his visit, the Prime Minister spoke about a range of topics. He said his government was focused on infrastructure and connectivity which are the two key pillars for the development of the country. He also said that he was committed towards fair and transparent functioning of the economy and that demonetisation and GST were steps in this direction.

Ro-Ro Ferry Service

The Prime Minister began his day by reaching Bhavnagar, where he was welcomed by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. He then headed to Ghogha where he inaugurated the country’s first roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry service. The ferry service, which is also the “biggest in south Asia”, will cut short the eight-hour, 340-km journey between Bhavnagar district’s Ghogha and Bharuch’s Dahej in Gulf of Cambay to just an hour.The Ghogha-Dahej ferry will reduce travel time and also enable movement of vehicles. This project will further Gujarat’s development, PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Ports for prosperity

The ferry will be able to carry up to 100 vehicles (cars, buses and trucks) and 250 passengers between the two ports. Addressing a gathering in Dahej, the Prime Minister said: “I am happy to be in Gujarat to personally convey new year greetings. This programme may be for a ferry between Ghogha and Dahej but this programme is of vital importance for the entire nation.” He said the Ro-ro ferry service will give a big boost to coastal shipping and tourism. He added that the country needs ultramodern ports for development and said that his government has given a new mantra “P for P” — implying ports for prosperity.

Sarvottam Dairy Cattle Feed Plant

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Sarvottam Dairy Cattle Feed Plant. He blamed the previous government of framing policies which hindered the progress of dairy farming and said he was happy to launch the RS65 crore cattle feed plant. He later flew to Vadodara to address a public rally and to digitally inaugurate the Rs 1,140 crore VMC projects and lay foundation stone of HPCL pipeline expansion.

Capacity Expansion Project of HPCL’S Mundra-Delhi Petroleum pipeline and more

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of housing schemes for 3,000 beneficiaries and inaugurated 2,500 ready units of Gujarat Housing Board. He also laid the foundation of Rs 225 cr 3.1 km flyover from Genda Circle to Manisha Junction; which is touted to be state’s longest. He laid foundation of the Capacity Expansion Project of HPCL’s Mundra-Delhi Petroleum pipeline which is approximately 1,050 km long. During his address to the gathering, he said that the government was working for piped gas to reach every home in the country and that the inauguration of HPCL expansion was a step in the direction. “I have inaugurated development projects & foundations worth Rs 3650 cr today; it is my honour,” he said.

Centre won’t help ‘vikas virodhi’ govts

He also said that the government was committed to providing electricity to all villages and that each penny of public money should be used for ‘vikas’ or development. “We are clear in our working. Each penny of the public money will be spent towards the well-being of every citizen and for development projects. Our priority is development. We will not give a single penny to those opposing development,” he said.

Government committed to providing “electricity for all”

Modi enlisted the ‘development projects’ undertaken by the Central government since taking over as Prime Minister and said that the government was committed to providing “electricity for all” and “homes for all” by 2022.“Have set a deadline of 2022 for homes to all citizens, equipped with bijli, pani, toilet,” he said, while addressing the gathering in Vadodara. The Prime Minister appealed to people to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31 with ‘Run for Unity’. He ended his visit with a roadshow across Vadodara where special stages had been set up at various points for cultural performances to welcome the Prime Minister.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd