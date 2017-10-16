PM Modi to hold mega rally in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address lakhs of BJP workers at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan in Bhat village near Gandhinagar. The event is likely to see attendees like BJP chief Amit Shah as well as Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address lakhs of BJP workers at the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan in Bhat village near Gandhinagar. The event is likely to see attendees like BJP chief Amit Shah as well as Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI photo) Related News Maharashtra constable suspended for sharing ‘anti-PM message’ on WhatsApp

Ahmednagar constable suspended for criticising PM Modi: Police Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar on Monday. Modi's home state is slated to go to polls around the end of this year. The schedule for polls, however, have not been announced yet.

On Sunday, PM Modi said in a series of tweets: “I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour.” The prime minister said that the event named Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan comes after a culmination of two Gujarat Gaurav Yatras.

Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan comes after the successful culmination of the 2 Gujarat Gaurav Yatras. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2017

Gujarat Gaurav Yatras covered almost 4500 kms & 149 Assembly seats. People of all age groups & from all sections of society joined the Yatra — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2017

Gujarat Gaurav Yatras showcased the spirit of Jan Shakti & reflected Gujarat’s strong faith in politics of development & good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2017

I bow to the people of Gujarat for blessing BJP for decades. We will always fulfil the dreams of every Gujarati with full strength & vigour — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2017

The event being held at Bhat village near Gandhinagar is likely to see attendees like Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Amit Shah and others.

Slug-fest over poll dates has started as Congress blamed the BJP for pressuring the Election Commission into delaying the announcement of schedule. The EC has, however, denied the claim.

PM Modi’s visits to Gujarat have been more frequent in the run up to the elections. On a two-day visit last week, he visited and inaugurated several projects in Gandhinagar, Bharat, Rajkot and his hometown Vadnagar. Mid last month he visited the state along with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to lay the foundation stone of the bullet train project.

Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has launched the party’s election campaign in the state holding rallies and road shows. The BJP has ruled Gujarat since March 1995 barring a brief period between September 1996 to March 1998 which saw President’s rule and then a Rashtriya Janata Party government.

